Abia State to Host 2026 AfrICANDO US-Africa Trade Conference

Abia State will host the 2026 AfrICANDO conference to boost US-Africa trade. The event aims to attract investment and leverage AGOA benefits for local businesses in Nigeria.

Abia State is set to host the 2026 edition of the AfrICANDO US-Africa Trade and Investment Conference and Expo. Organisers express strong optimism that this three-day event will attract significant international investments, strengthen trade relations, and create new employment opportunities across the region.

The conference is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 17, at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia. It will bring together investors, business leaders, development partners, and other stakeholders from Africa, the United States, and other global regions. This gathering aims to foster deep commercial ties and economic integration between the participating nations.

Also read Skyville Unveils Expanded Solar and Storage Solutions at Nigeria Energy 2026

AfrICANDO 2026 Event Details and Location

Members of the organising committee, led by Chairman and Chief of Staff to Governor Pastor Caleb Ajagba, outlined the expected economic benefits during a press conference at Government House, Umuahia. This briefing took place on Friday, November 13, ahead of the main event. The committee detailed how the conference will serve as a platform for international capital and technology transfer.

With the theme Deepening US-Africa Commercial Ties in the Era of AfCFTA, the conference seeks to position Abia as a primary marketplace for international business opportunities. The event is designed to showcase the state's economic potential to global stakeholders. It also aims to encourage partnerships that support the state's industrialisation and economic development agenda.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions on Economic Benefits

Fred Oladeinde, representing the Civil Society Organisation, described the event as a significant milestone for the region. He noted that this will be the first time the international conference is being hosted on African soil and specifically in Abia State. Oladeinde stated that the 27th edition of AfrICANDO provides a unique opportunity to strengthen economic relations with other countries.

Oladeinde highlighted the visionary outlook of the current administration in Abia State. He argued that this leadership presents an opportunity to bring international stakeholders and investors to the state. The conference will showcase the state's economic potential and encourage partnerships capable of supporting government industrialisation goals.

Organisers are also seeking to establish a permanent campus in Abia State. This institution will serve as a centre for training, capacity development, and economic collaboration. Oladeinde disclosed that this proposed African Trade Development Centre will create employment opportunities and provide technical training for the workforce.

AGOA Utilisation and Global Supply Chains

Dr Okey Agbara, Chairman of the Abia State Diaspora Commission, explained that the conference is associated with the African Growth and Opportunity Act. This initiative was introduced by the United States government in 2000 during the administration of President Bill Clinton. The act was recently reauthorised to promote trade between African countries and the United States.

One of the conference's major objectives is to establish and strengthen the utilisation of AGOA. Agbara expressed concern that Nigeria has not fully exploited the opportunities offered by this initiative. He stated that Abia is now poised to lead efforts to ensure that local businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises, and industries benefit directly from AGOA.

Advertisement

The proposed African Trade Development Centre will provide a platform for developing local businesses. It aims to improve trade capacity and connect manufacturers with international markets. Agbara explained that this centre is crucial for integrating local enterprises into the global economy.

Real-World Impact and Future Investment Plans

James Ogbuka Umekwe, Chairman of the Abia Global Chamber of Commerce, commended Governor Otti for providing the necessary support. He noted that the governor has created an enabling environment needed to attract investments. This support is critical in tackling the brain drain that has affected the state and the country for many years.

Umekwe stated that the conference will help maximise Abia's economic potential. It will showcase the state's products and investment opportunities to the international community. He expressed commitment to working with the governor to reverse the long-standing brain drain issue.

Oladeinde identified nine economic sectors of focus for AfrICANDO 2026. These sectors include agriculture, trade and investment training, energy, petroleum, and tourism. He urged residents, businesses, and other stakeholders to take full advantage of the opportunities the conference will offer. The ambition extends beyond Abia State to make Nigeria a significant contributor to international supply chains.

The organisers expressed confidence that the conference will translate relationships into practical partnerships. They anticipate that the discussions will lead to tangible investments and sustainable economic growth. This event marks a pivotal step in deepening commercial ties between the US and Africa in the current era of regional trade integration.