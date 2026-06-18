Abia State's Infrastructure Drive Earns Praise from Federal Delegation

A special report details how a presidential media team touring Abia State praised Governor Alex Otti's administration for its transformative infrastructure projects in roads, power, and housing, highlighting effective federal-state collaboration.

In a remarkable demonstration of intergovernmental collaboration, the administration of Abia State , under Governor Alex Otti , has been lauded for its aggressive infrastructure development drive, attracting praise from key federal officials.

A delegation from the Renewed Hope Presidential Media Team, led by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, and Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, conducted an extensive tour of pivotal projects across the state. Their assessments highlighted a synergistic partnership between the federal and state governments, with a particular focus on transformative works in transportation, energy, and housing.

The centerpiece of the state's achievements is the completed 67-kilometre Joe Irukwu Way, a critical arterial road previously deemed impassable after nearly two decades of neglect. Commissioners Okey Kanu (Information) and Otumchere Oti (Works) explained that the state government solely funded and executed the project, which now features end-to-end solar-powered street lighting. This infrastructure has dramatically improved connectivity for over twenty agrarian and mineral-rich communities, linking them directly to the state capital and stimulating local economies.

Furthermore, the state has proactively intervened to rehabilitate several federal roads within its borders, ensuring accessibility to remote areas where federal maintenance had been absent. In the energy sector, the state is on the verge of restoring power to the Ohafia region after an eight-year outage caused by vandalism. Commissioner Ikechukwu Monday detailed the completion of a 20-kilometre, 33KV power line from Ihechiowa in Arochukwu to Ebem, Ohafia, culminating in a newly installed 7.5MVA injection substation.

Final mile-connection work is underway to supply electricity to the entire Ohafia Local Government Area. A parallel initiative involves finalizing a deal to acquire a majority stake in the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company's Abia operations, a move the commissioner asserts will allows the government to extend stable power to other local government areas not served by Geometric Power. This complements the ongoing electrification project in Ohafia, which was specifically applauded by presidential aide Sunday Dare.

Federal projects were also showcased, notably the Federal Housing Authority's Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Bende, highlighted by Lands Commissioner Chaka Chukwumerije as a key intervention for the state's housing deficit. The intergovernmental relationship was a recurring theme. Sunday Dare described the ongoing Abia airport project as a model of effective federal-state collaboration and commended Governor Otti's pace of development, calling the projects "impressive, restorative and transformational.

" He credited the administration with reversing years of backwardness. Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, echoed this sentiment, describing the rapport between President Tinubu and Governor Otti as "fantastic and people-oriented," underscoring a political alignment that facilitates tangible progress. The tour served as a public validation of Abia State's strategic infrastructure push under the current administration





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Abia State Infrastructure Governor Alex Otti President Bola Tinubu Sunday Dare Joe Irukwu Way Electricity Restoration Federal-State Collaboration

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