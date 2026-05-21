Abia State Politician Withdraws from 2027 Governorship Race

Mascot Uzor Kalu, a prominent politician in Abia State, has withdrawn his candidacy for the 2027 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He cited the existing zoning arrangement for the Abia State governorship seat, which currently favors the Abia Central District, as a key reason for his decision.

Following consultations with family members, friends, and stakeholders, Mascot Uzor Kalu , a prominent politician in Abia State , has withdrawn his candidacy for the 2027 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

He cited the existing zoning arrangement for the Abia State governorship seat, which currently favors the Abia Central District, as a key reason for his decision. Kalu, who had previously announced his intention to contest for the governorship ticket, stated that he believes this decision will allow other aspirants the opportunity to exercise their right to contest for the office of governor.

He also explained that his decision was made after considering his brother, Mr Kalu, securing a return APC ticket for the Abia North District. The Abia State APC had zoned its 2027 governorship ticket to the Abia Central District, but the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Mascot separately opposed the decision. This opposition prompted the party to reconsider its decision. The Deputy Speaker has since picked a return APC ticket for Bende Federal Constituency.

He did not indicate if his decision was out of respect for the zoning arrangement. The incumbent Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, who won the 2023 governorship election, hails from the Abia Central District. If the governor is re-elected in the forthcoming election, his second and final four-year term will elapse by May 2031





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Abia State Governorship APC Zoning Mascot Uzor Kalu Alex Otti

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