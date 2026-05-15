Abia State Police Rescue Kidnapped Victim, Arrest Suspected Kidnapper, Recover Ransom

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim, arrested a suspected kidnapper, and recovered ₦830,000 ransom during a tactical operation in Old Umuahia, Abia State. The development was disclosed in a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa.

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim, arrested a suspected kidnapper, and recovered ₦830,000 ransom during a tactical operation in Old Umuahia, Abia State.

The development was disclosed in a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa. According to the statement, operatives attached to the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on actionable intelligence, stormed the Ogwashi Forest in Old Umuahia, believed to be a hideout for kidnappers operating within the area.

During the operation, the police team reportedly came under attack from the kidnappers, leading to a gun duel between the operatives and the criminal gang. The suspects were said to have fled into the forest after failing to withstand the superior firepower of the police.

However, one suspect identified as Ibrahim Audu, 42, was apprehended during the operation, while the kidnapped victim, Onyebuchi Nwaoha, 46, was successfully rescued. The police also recovered the sum of Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (₦830,000), reportedly collected as ransom from the victim’s family. The Command stated that investigations are ongoing, while efforts have been intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate.

Reacting to the development, CP Danladi Isa reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state. He stressed that effective security requires collaboration between the police and members of the public. The Commissioner urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information through the nearest police station or the Command’s emergency hotlines. The Command reiterated its public safety campaign slogan: “Together, we keep Abia safe. See Something, Say Something.





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Kidnapping Rescue Arrest Ransom Tactical Operation Ogwashi Forest Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) Ibrahim Audu Onyebuchi Nwaoha ₦830 000 Effective Security Public Safety Campaign Slogan Abia State Police Command CP Danladi Isa

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