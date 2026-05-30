Abia State Police Command Arrests Two Suspects for Conspiracy and Child Theft

Abia State Police Command has arrested two suspects for conspiracy, attempted child theft and possession of hard drugs. The suspects will be charged to court on 2/06/2026.

Abia State Police Command has arrested two suspects for conspiracy, attempted child theft and possession of hard drugs . The Command named the suspects as Nzubechi Chinagorom and Chinonso Chibundu, indigenes of Olokoro, Umuahia South LGA of the Abia State.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Maureen Chinaka stated that the suspects went to the residence of one Miss Amarachi Chinyereugo and attempted to forcibly take away her two-week-old baby girl. Nzubechi Chinagorom allegedly stabbed the nursing mother with a kitchen knife during a struggle, causing the baby to fall and hit her head on ground.

The police spokesperson said that the two suspects fled from the scene and ran into a nearby bush on realizing that the nursing mother, Miss Amarachi Chinyereugo cried out for help. The mother and child were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they received treatment and have since recovered. The suspects were apprehended, exhibits were recovered and investigation has been conducted at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). Suspects will be charged to court on 2/06/2026





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Abia State Police Command Conspiracy Child Theft Hard Drugs Attempted Child Abduction

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