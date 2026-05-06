Abia State Governor Alex Otti Mandates Establishment of National Open University Study Centre in Aba

In a strategic move to enhance educational accessibility, Governor Alex Otti has directed the immediate setup of temporary and permanent study centers for the National Open University of Nigeria in the commercial hub of Aba.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has taken a decisive step toward democratizing higher education by directing the immediate establishment of a temporary operational site for the National Open University of Nigeria, popularly known as NOUN , within the city of Aba.

This directive comes as part of a broader vision to make quality education more accessible to a wider demographic of citizens, particularly those who are unable to commit to traditional full-time academic schedules. To ensure that this initiative is not merely a short-term fix, Governor Otti has also given his formal approval for the construction of a permanent study centre in Aba.

This permanent facility will serve as a hub for academic excellence and a beacon of knowledge for the region, ensuring that the operations of the university are sustainable and well-equipped to handle the growing number of students seeking flexible learning options. The governor issued these directives during a high-level meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Oji Uduma.

Recognizing the need for swift execution, Governor Otti has tasked the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Uche Eme-Uche, and the Managing Director of the Greater Aba Development Authority, Uche Ukeje, to lead the implementation process. This collaboration between the ministry of education and the urban development authority highlights the government's integrated approach to infrastructure and human capital development. According to the governor, the decision was a direct response to a request from the NOUN management for a strategic partnership.

Governor Otti emphasized that the landscape of education has shifted dramatically, noting that open and distance learning has evolved significantly through the integration of advanced technology. He pointed out that such technological advancements enhance knowledge sharing, break geographical barriers, and allow learners to engage with curriculum materials at their own pace, which is essential in a fast-paced commercial environment like Aba. Beyond the immediate plans for Aba, Governor Otti is also focusing on the optimization of existing educational resources.

He has instructed Professor Uche Eme-Uche to coordinate closely with the management of the NOUN study centre in Umuahia to identify specific gaps in infrastructure and facilities. The goal is to determine where the state government can provide targeted assistance to improve the learning environment for students already enrolled in the Umuahia centre.

Additionally, the governor expressed his gratitude to the university management for the existing presence of a study centre in Ohafia, located in the Abia North district, acknowledging that such expansions are vital for statewide intellectual growth. During the visit, Vice-Chancellor Professor Uduma Oji Uduma reiterated the commitment of the National Open University of Nigeria to expanding access to education through its innovative open and distance learning model.

He highlighted the institution's dedication to promoting inclusiveness, ensuring that no citizen is left behind due to financial or logistical constraints. Professor Uduma revealed a stark disparity in the distribution of educational resources, noting that while there are 120 NOUN study centres across the federation, the entire South-East region currently possesses only eight centres. This revelation underscores the critical importance of the new Aba centre, as it addresses a significant void in the regional educational infrastructure.

By expanding its footprint in Abia State, NOUN aims to bridge the gap in tertiary education access, empowering a new generation of professionals and entrepreneurs to drive the economic revitalization of the region





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