Abia State Government Urges JUSUN to End Strike, Verify Staff, and Promises Salary Payments

The Abia State government has appealed to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to end their strike, participate in staff verification, and has pledged to pay outstanding salaries within 48 hours if Leave Allowance is not included in the consolidated salaries. The strike, which began on March 15, 2026, has delayed pension payments to retirees, prompting the government to take action. The Attorney-General clarified the status of the Leave Allowance and the Accountant-General's role in the payment process.

The Abia State government has called upon the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria ( JUSUN ) to immediately end their ongoing strike and participate in a crucial staff verification exercise. This appeal was made as part of the government's sustained efforts to resolve the disruptive strike action, which has significantly impacted the state's judicial processes and, most notably, the timely payment of pensions to retired judiciary staff.

The government, represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, emphasized the urgency of the situation and the adverse consequences of the strike's continuation. Furthermore, the government has committed to settling the outstanding salaries of judiciary workers within a 48-hour timeframe, contingent upon the JUSUN leadership demonstrating that Leave Allowance is not included in the previously paid consolidated salaries. The government's stance highlights the commitment to addressing the legitimate concerns of the workers while also safeguarding the integrity and efficiency of the state's judicial system.\Speaking from the Government House in Umuahia, Attorney-General Uwanna expressed deep regret regarding the strike, which began on March 15, 2026, and the JUSUN executives' refusal to permit staff verification. This refusal, he underscored, is directly impeding the prompt disbursement of pensions to retired judiciary personnel. The prolonged delay has caused considerable hardship for the retirees, many of whom are dependent on their pensions for their livelihoods. The Attorney-General raised concerns about potential irregularities, questioning whether the circumstances were coincidental or part of a calculated effort to enable ghost workers or individuals with questionable credentials to continue receiving salaries. Uwanna explicitly urged JUSUN to permit the judiciary to verify its staff, arguing that doing so would facilitate the immediate payment of pensions to deserving retirees. He reiterated the importance of ending the strike, facilitating the verification exercise, and ensuring that retirees receive their rightfully earned benefits. The government's commitment to expediting the payment process underscores its responsibility to its retirees. The government believes that a resolution can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation, aiming to balance the interests of the judiciary staff and the welfare of the retirees.\Regarding the controversial Leave Allowance, the Attorney-General clarified that the state government, in collaboration with the office of the Accountant-General, had discovered that the consolidated salaries paid to Abia State judiciary workers already included Leave Bonus, effectively representing the Leave Allowance. This clarification aims to address the core of the dispute and provide clarity on the financial aspects of the workers' compensation. The Accountant General of Abia State, Njum Onyemanam, further explained her role, stating that she does not directly manage the payroll of judiciary staff. She emphasized her responsibility to process payments only after vouchers have undergone the required verification procedures. The government is attempting to address the concerns of the judiciary staff while making sure that the financial procedures and rules are followed. The government hopes that by resolving these issues, the employees will stop the ongoing strike, and all pending payments will be made to those eligible. By addressing issues, and encouraging dialogue, the government looks forward to restoring judicial activities in Abia State. The government believes in a fair deal, and hopes to see a positive outcome to bring this to an end





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Abia State JUSUN Strike Judiciary Salary Pension Verification

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