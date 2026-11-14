Abia State Civil Servants with Disabilities Demand Service Extension and Allowances

Civil servants with disabilities in Abia State, led by Sam Ekeoma, urge Governor Alex Otti to restore allowances and extend service years to ensure fair workplace inclusion.

Staff members of the Abia State Civil Service who have disabilities have issued a unified call for the extension of their statutory years of service, the immediate restoration of disability allowances, and the provision of reasonable workplace accommodations. These demands were formally articulated during an interactive engagement held in Umuahia, the state capital, aimed at addressing systemic barriers hindering their professional effectiveness.

Core Demands for Inclusion

The primary objective of this meeting was to secure structural changes within the state bureaucracy. The civil servants with disabilities sought legal and administrative support to ensure they can discharge their duties effectively without facing undue physical or financial hardship. They emphasized that their request for extended service years is a necessary adjustment to accommodate their specific health-related needs and to allow them to maximize their professional contributions.

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Furthermore, the restoration of disability allowances is viewed as a critical economic safeguard. These allowances are not merely supplementary income but are essential for covering the additional costs associated with disability, including transportation and specialized equipment. The group insists that these financial provisions are statutory entitlements that must be fully implemented to ensure equity in employment.

Systemic Barriers and Discrimination

Mr. Sam Ekeoma, the Secretary of the Abia State Association of Civil Servants with Disabilities, detailed the severe institutional, environmental, and administrative barriers that currently obstruct the workforce. He identified inaccessible roads and non-compliant office environments as major challenges that significantly increase transportation costs for persons with disabilities. These environmental hurdles often force workers to bear disproportionate financial burdens simply to reach their places of work.

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Beyond physical infrastructure, Mr. Ekeoma alleged that administrative practices contribute to workplace discrimination. He noted that some managers fail to assign critical responsibilities to employees with disabilities due to their physical conditions. This exclusionary practice limits the opportunities for these workers to demonstrate their capabilities, thereby stalling their professional growth and undermining their confidence.

Legal Framework and Government Stance

Dr. David Anyaele, the Chairman of the Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, presided over the meeting and declared that employing persons with disabilities is not an act of charity. He emphasized that it is a recognition of their qualifications, abilities, and capacity to contribute meaningfully to society. Dr. Anyaele stated that the engagement was designed to gain a better understanding of the peculiar challenges confronting these civil servants.

The Chairman referenced the Abia State Disability Law, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. These legal instruments provide for the protection, inclusion, and active participation of persons with disabilities in social and economic activities without discrimination. He commended Governor Alex Otti's administration for its proactive commitment to the welfare and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Next Steps for Implementation

Mr. Ekeoma raised concerns over the non-implementation of statutory salaries, allowances, and other benefits provided under existing laws. He attributed this situation largely to systemic non-implementation rather than deliberate denial of entitlements. He appealed to the Commission to engage the Head of the State Civil Service and the Local Government Service Commission to ensure that these statutory benefits are fully implemented.

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Dr. Anyaele noted that the Governor's administration has a documented intention to reverse the longstanding neglect of retirees, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. This commitment is rooted in the government's foundational policies and was highlighted in the 2023 campaign manifesto and the Transition Council policy recommendation. The administration seeks to ensure that basic needs are met, enabling these citizens to live with dignity and continue contributing meaningfully to society.