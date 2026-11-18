National Association of the Blind Abia chapter urges state government to enhance accessibility, infrastructure and policies for persons with disabilities during 2026 commemoration.

The National Association of the Blind, Abia State chapter, has formally called on the state government to strengthen disability inclusion policies, improve accessibility and expand opportunities for persons with disabilities across the state. The chapter's chairman, Okwudiri Williams, made the call during the 2026 International White Cane and Awareness Day commemoration held in Umuahia, the state capital.

Williams Demands Accessible Infrastructure

Williams urged the government to prioritise accessible infrastructure, inclusive education, economic empowerment and equal access to public services to improve the living conditions of persons with disabilities. He described the white cane as a symbol of independence, freedom, courage and self-reliance, emphasising its importance in enabling persons with visual impairment to participate fully in society.

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Societal Barriers and Cultural Perception

Describing the event's theme: "Promoting an Inclusive and Social Appearances and Focusing on Potential: Looking Beyond Physical Appearances and Focusing on Potential," as timely, Williams urged society to look beyond physical appearances and recognise the abilities and potential of persons with disabilities. He identified public awareness and meaningful participation in decision-making as other critical areas requiring attention, adding that societal barriers remained among the greatest challenges confronting persons with disabilities.

He stated: "The white cane is much more than an ordinary walking stick. It is a symbol of independence, freedom, courage, self-reliance, and equal participation in society." He added: "Today is more than a ceremonial gathering. It is an opportunity to reflect on our collective responsibility towards building a society where every individual, irrespective of physical, sensory or other form of disability is respected."

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Secretariat Funding and Solidarity Messages

The chapter chairman also appealed to guests and well-meaning individuals to support the association's efforts to equip its new secretariat with appropriate facilities and assistive technologies through financial donations. In a solidarity message, Nigeria's Chargé d'Affaires at the Nigerian Embassy in São Tomé and Príncipe and global disability rights advocate, Chris Nwanoro, congratulated members of the association on the commemoration. Represented by a former Abia State Commissioner for Sports, Henry Agbaeze, Nwanoro urged members to remain focused and determined in pursuing their aspirations.

Commission Reaffirms Welfare Commitment

Also speaking, the chairman of the State Commission for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, David Anyaele, reaffirmed the commission's commitment to promoting the welfare of persons with disabilities in the state. Represented by the National President of the association, Stanley Onyebuchi, he said the commission had supported disability clusters across the state, including through the provision of white canes to members. Onyebuchi assured the Abia chapter of continued support and partnership, saying he and members of his national executive committee would work with the chapter to ensure the success of its programmes. Similarly, the chairman of the Abia State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Wisdom Okechukwu, called for support to equip the association's new secretariat.