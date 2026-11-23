Governor Alex Otti has ordered a probe into the collapse of a building at Ehere Community School in Aba that killed eight-year-old pupil Vincent Dim, as political leaders demand accountability and compensation.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has ordered a thorough investigation into the collapse of a school building that killed an eight-year-old Basic Two pupil at Ehere Community School in Aba on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The governor directed that the root cause of the collapse be established and measures taken to prevent a recurrence. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. He said the state government received the incident with sadness. Ekeoma said, The state government received with sadness the news of the collapse of a school building located within the premises of Ehere Community School, Aba.

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Unfortunately, the building collapse led to the death of a pupil of the school. The government is sad about this tragedy. The governor's order comes amid concerns over the safety and condition of school infrastructure, with the government acknowledging that gaps and challenges still exist in the state's education sector. According to Ekeoma, the Otti administration had prioritised the transformation of the sector through recruitment, reforms, improved welfare and infrastructure upgrades.

He said, Unfortunately, there are still enormous gaps and challenges begging for attention. Government will continue to fix and rebuild our schools based on the already approved schedule. The state government also said it had dispatched a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased and assured them of necessary support.

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Vincent Dim Tragic Death Details

The statement added, Government wishes to sincerely commiserate with the family of the deceased and assures them of its willingness to support them in this time of sorrow. The pupil, Master Vincent Chiedozie Dim, died after a wall of a condemned school building collapsed on him. He was the last of five siblings and an orphan, having lost his father three years ago and his mother one year ago.

Recounting the incident, Vincent's elder sister, Angela Ijeoma Dim, said she received an urgent telephone call from the school at about 1 pm on Friday, asking her to come immediately. She said, I ran to the school and met their form teachers in the presence of some students. I asked the teacher about my brother Vincent, and she told me he had been rushed to the hospital.

She added, On getting to the teaching hospital, they told me a building had collapsed on him but that he was already dead. Some people later took me back home. That was actually how it happened, and his body is now in the mortuary at the teaching hospital. Angela, who confirmed that both their parents were deceased, said she was informed that the building was already damaged before it collapsed.

Political Leaders React To Collapse

She explained that Vincent and some other pupils had gone outside to urinate near a spot where refuse had been dumped when the wall fell on him. She said doctors at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, confirmed that her younger brother, who was eight years old and in Basic Two, had died. The incident has sparked reactions from political leaders and government officials, who visited the school and paid condolence visits to the deceased's family over the weekend.

Among them were the deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election, Dr Godswill Agu Egbe; the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Aba Central Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mrs Anastasia Odochi Uchechi; and the Commissioner for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Ngozi Blessing Felix. Egbe described the tragedy as avoidable, blaming the state government for allegedly failing to rehabilitate the building despite claims that more than N130 billion had been allocated to school rehabilitation.

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He questioned the government's reported investment in school infrastructure, arguing that the condition of Ehere Primary School contradicted its claims of progress. Speaking with journalists during his condolence visit, Egbe also criticised the government for allegedly failing to act after the building had reportedly failed an integrity test and been declared unsafe for habitation and academic activities. He said it was disturbing that a building considered unsafe had remained accessible, resulting in the death of an innocent pupil.

The tragedy, he added, had exposed the gap between the government's claims of spending more than N130 billion on school renovations and the conditions of facilities such as Ehere Community School. Egbe said, We have come here on a journey with a heavy heart. It is difficult to see in clarity where adults are failing their responsibilities, where what we would have done to mitigate a risk, we didn't do it.

He blamed the relevant ministries, departments and agencies for allegedly failing to ensure that dangerous structures were removed from school premises. Egbe also prayed for the protection of other pupils and pledged personal support for the bereaved family. Similarly, Uchechi described Vincent's death as tragic and called for urgent measures to prevent a recurrence. She called for a comprehensive structural integrity assessment of public schools across the state, beginning with Ehere Community School.

Calls For Safety Inspections

She also called for proper maintenance, regular structural inspections and adequate safety measures to protect pupils and teachers. In a separate statement, the APC Publicity Secretary in Abia State, Comrade Uche Aguoru, urged the state government to pay compensation to Vincent's family. Aguoru said it was unacceptable for dilapidated and collapsing buildings to remain in the state's educational system when the government had allegedly spent more than N132 billion on smart schools and the reconstruction and renovation of existing facilities.

Aguoru said, We have repeatedly demanded transparency and accountability regarding these expenditures, but the government has continued to offer explanations and propaganda instead of verifiable evidence of its achievements. The incident has renewed calls for urgent safety inspections and rehabilitation of public school buildings to prevent further loss of life.