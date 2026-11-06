Abia Police Presents N9.05 Million to 21 Families of Deceased Officers

Abia State Police Command disburses N9,054,644.57 to families of 21 fallen officers under the Group Life Assurance scheme. Commissioner Afolabi Wilfred highlights institutional welfare commitment.

Commissioner of Police Afolabi Wilfred presented cheques totaling N9,054,644.57 to the families of twenty-one deceased officers in Umuahia, Abia State. The disbursement occurred under the Group Life Assurance and Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Scheme during a ceremony at the command headquarters on Friday.

Disbursed Benefits For Fallen Officers

The Abia State Police Command facilitated the presentation of these financial benefits to the bereaved relatives of the fallen personnel. Commissioner Wilfred acted on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police to ensure the funds were delivered to the correct beneficiaries. The ceremony served as a formal mechanism for the Nigeria Police Force to honor its financial obligations to the families of officers who have passed away during their service.

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Wilfred emphasized that the presentation of the twenty-one cheques was a direct application of the force's welfare policies. The funds are intended for onward transmission to the families of the deceased officers, ensuring that the financial support reaches those who lost their breadwinners. This administrative step confirms the operational status of the Group Life Assurance program within the state command.

Official Stance On Welfare Commitment

Commissioner Afolabi Wilfred used the platform to articulate the Nigeria Police Force's institutional stance on personnel welfare. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging that no monetary amount could replace their loved ones or fill the emotional vacuum created by their death. His address framed the financial disbursement not as a transaction, but as a gesture of ongoing support and remembrance.

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Wilfred encouraged the beneficiaries to view the cheques as a demonstration of the force's commitment. He stated that the Nigeria Police Force remains conscious of its responsibility toward the families left behind by fallen colleagues. The commissioner prayed for divine strength for the families to bear their loss and for eternal rest for the departed officers, reinforcing the moral dimension of the welfare scheme.

Beneficiaries Respond To Disbursement

Recipients of the funds provided immediate feedback on the significance of the gesture to the command officials. Mrs. Oyebuchi Gloria, the wife of the late Inspector Oyebuchi Henry Ndemeka, thanked the Nigeria Police Force and the Abia State Police Command. She acknowledged that while the cheque could not compare to the value of her husband's life, it represented a vital acknowledgment of his sacrifice.

Another beneficiary also expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the police leadership. She noted that the financial assistance, while unable to replace the love of her late husband as both an officer and a father, provided necessary support during a difficult period. The responses from the families highlighted the emotional and practical relief provided by the scheme, validating the efforts of the command in facilitating the distribution.