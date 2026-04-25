Abia NYSC Appeals for Camp Rehabilitation, Governor Pledges Support

The National Youth Service Corps in Abia State has requested further renovations to its orientation camp, citing the need for improved healthcare facilities and a functional ambulance. Governor Alex Otti has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the NYSC and the wellbeing of corps members deployed to the state, highlighting ongoing infrastructure improvements and new skills development programs.

The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) in Abia State has formally requested the state government to initiate the second phase of renovations at its Permanent Orientation Camp located in Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

This appeal was made by the NYSC State Coordinator, Yunusa Tanimu, during the commencement of the 2026 Batch ‘A,’ Stream 2 Orientation Course for newly deployed corps members. Mr. Tanimu specifically reminded Governor Alex Otti of a prior commitment made during a previous NYSC event, where the governor pledged to enhance the camp’s infrastructure.

The coordinator emphasized the critical need for upgrading the camp clinic, stating that current facilities are insufficient to adequately address the healthcare requirements of the increasing number of corps members and camp personnel. He articulated that a safer and more enabling environment within the camp would significantly improve the quality of the orientation program and, consequently, the overall effectiveness of the NYSC scheme within the state.

A pressing concern highlighted by Mr. Tanimu was the state of the camp’s ambulance, which was originally procured by the National Directorate Headquarters over a decade ago and has since become non-operational. The NYSC Coordinator expressed gratitude for the ongoing support provided by Governor Otti’s administration, particularly acknowledging the efforts already underway to improve camp facilities and the swift responses to various needs.

Governor Otti, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Jane Maxwell-Igwe, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to supporting the NYSC and ensuring the wellbeing of all corps members assigned to Abia State. He noted that the refurbishment and provision of essential infrastructure at the camp were among the initial priorities undertaken upon assuming office.

The governor’s representative detailed the launch of numerous human capital development programs designed to empower young individuals in diverse fields, with a specific focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, entrepreneurship, and agricultural practices. He encouraged the corps members to actively participate in these programs to acquire valuable skills that will prepare them for life beyond their service year.

These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to equipping the youth with the tools necessary for future success and contribution to the state’s development. The governor’s commitment extends beyond infrastructure, aiming to foster a skilled and entrepreneurial workforce. The formal swearing-in ceremony, overseen by the state Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai, through Justice Collington Okoroafor, saw 1,743 corps members take the oath of allegiance.

This marked the official beginning of their service year and their commitment to contributing to the development of Abia State. The event underscored the collaborative relationship between the NYSC and the state government, highlighting a shared dedication to youth empowerment and national service. The successful commencement of the orientation course, despite the existing infrastructural challenges, is a testament to the resilience and dedication of both the NYSC staff and the incoming corps members.

The governor’s renewed pledge to address the camp’s needs offers a hopeful outlook for improved facilities and a more conducive environment for future batches of corps members. The focus on skills development programs further reinforces the state’s commitment to investing in the future of its youth and fostering a vibrant and productive workforce. The NYSC continues to play a vital role in national unity and development, and the support of state governments like Abia is crucial to its continued success





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NYSC Abia State Orientation Camp Rehabilitation Governor Otti

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Benue: Outrage as vigilantes beat serving NYSC member to deathA serving corps member, identified as Ben Agir, has reportedly been beaten to death by members of a local vigilante group in Buruku Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

Read more »

Abia State to Revalidate Local Vigilante Operatives Following Tragic IncidentThe Abia State Homeland Security Agency will begin a comprehensive validation and revalidation of local vigilante operatives across all seventeen local government areas, prompted by a recent violent incident involving a former operative. The exercise aims to strengthen community security and ensure the suitability of personnel.

Read more »

NYSC Member Killed by Vigilante Group in Benue StateA National Youth Service Corps member, Ben Agir Une, was allegedly killed by a vigilante group in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State after being mistaken for a motorcycle thief. Authorities have arrested those involved and suspended vigilante operations in the area.

Read more »

Police arrest two over killing of NYSC member in BenuePolice in Benue State have taken two suspects into custody following the killing of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Mr Benjamin Msughaondo. The corps member was allegedly attacked by a mob over a false motorcycle theft allegation.

Read more »

2300 NYSC Members Sworn In for Orientation in Anambra State2300 National Youth Service Corps members commenced their orientation programme in Anambra State, with a focus on discipline, patriotism, skills acquisition, and national service. The Governor urged dedicated service to the state and nation, while the NYSC Coordinator highlighted the importance of the three-week program and camp facilities.

Read more »

Bauchi Governor Pledges Continued Support for NYSCGovernor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), ensuring the welfare of corps members and the smooth operation of the scheme in the state. The pledge was made during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members.

Read more »