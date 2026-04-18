Abia Governorship Race: Deputy Speaker Kalu Faces Mounting Pressure to Declare Ambitions

A prominent Labour Party chieftain has publicly challenged Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu to declare his intentions for the 2027 Abia State governorship election, citing the current governor's strong mandate and the evolving political landscape. The call highlights growing speculation and demands for clarity from political figures seeking higher office.

The political future of Benjamin Kalu , the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, is currently under intense scrutiny, with a surge of public calls urging him to openly announce his aspirations for the 2027 Abia State governorship race. Adding to this pressure, a prominent chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia, Hon. Peter Azubuike, has directly challenged the lawmaker to clarify his intentions. Azubuike strongly advised Kalu to either step forward and formally declare his interest in the governorship contest or cease what he termed as unproductive and unnecessary political maneuvering.

During a recent interview, Azubuike articulated his bewilderment at the Deputy Speaker's continued reticence, especially given the persistent rumors circulating about his potential bid for the Abia governorship. He emphasized that the citizens of Abia State are entitled to transparency and a clear understanding of political ambitions, rather than being left in a state of conjecture and uncertainty. Azubuike questioned the rationale behind the delay, asking what precisely is preventing the Deputy Speaker from making his stance known. He reiterated that while democratic principles permit individuals to pursue their political aspirations, the people of Abia have unequivocally expressed their preference, having bestowed an overwhelming mandate upon Governor Alex Otti.

According to Azubuike, the vast majority of Abia's populace is keenly awaiting the re-election of Governor Alex Otti, describing this as the prevailing reality. He dismissed as unfounded and irrelevant any talk about the Deputy Speaker's potential involvement in selecting a running mate in the Obingwa Local Government Area for the governorship polls, asserting that such discussions hold no weight in the current political climate.

Further elaborating on his stance, the Labour Party chieftain highlighted the demonstrably strong performance of Governor Alex Otti, asserting that the current administration has earned the trust and confidence of the people through tangible and visible achievements. Azubuike praised Otti's leadership, stating that he has built institutions and that his trajectory, extending beyond his banking background into various sectors, exemplifies true competence.

The Labour Party leader cautioned that the political environment in Abia has undergone a significant transformation. He believes that voters are now more informed and discerning, rendering them less susceptible to the influence of outdated political strategies and tactics. Azubuike asserted that the people of Abia are now politically awakened, and the 2027 elections will not follow the conventional patterns of the past. He framed the upcoming election as a contest between the collective will of Abians and any perceived opposition. The unwavering support for Governor Otti, Azubuike explained, is not born out of blind loyalty but is a direct consequence of his performance and the positive results he has delivered. He characterized Otti's leadership as a divine answer to prayers and a rare opportunity that the people of Abia are determined to safeguard. The mandate given to Alex Otti is presented as non-negotiable, something that the citizens of Abia will protect with vigilance.

Azubuike also voiced his concerns regarding what he perceived as subtle attempts to exert political pressure on communities like Obingwa, issuing a stern warning that such tactics are destined to fail. He emphasized the transformation of Obingwa, stating that the community of today is vastly different from that of the past. He dismissed the notion that anyone can threaten or unduly influence the people of Obingwa with promises of positions, declaring that such approaches are relics of a bygone era. Azubuike pointed out that Obingwa has a history of producing numerous high-ranking public officials, including multiple deputy governors, a governor, and a senator. After two decades, he argued, the residents of Obingwa are now highly politically conscious and are inherently resistant to manipulation. The community’s experiences have instilled in them a deeper understanding of political dynamics, making them less prone to the kinds of stratagems that may have been effective in the past. This newfound political acumen, coupled with a demonstrated satisfaction with the current leadership, suggests a challenging path for any aspirant seeking to unseat Governor Otti in the upcoming election





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