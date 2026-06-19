Abia Governor Vows to Pull State Off National Grid with New Power Deals

Governor Alex Otti outlined a plan to add 125 megawatts of capacity, negotiate Dutch contracts and fully disconnect Abia from Nigeria's failing national electricity system.

The governor of Abia State , Alex Otti, announced that his administration is working to disconnect the entire state from the national electricity grid and build a self‑reliant power system.

In a Friday interview he explained that the state has adopted a strategic approach to bring reliable electricity to every city and community within its borders. Otti said the commissioner for power and public utilities is currently in the Netherlands negotiating new power purchase agreements that will secure cheaper and more stable supply for Abia.

He emphasized that although the projects involve private investors, the government is keen to support their growth because the ultimate benefit will be for the people of the state. While the commercial hub of Aba has already been taken off the national grid, the governor pledged that the capital, Umuahia, and surrounding towns will soon enjoy uninterrupted power. He detailed a plan to add an extra 125 megawatts of generation capacity to the state's distribution network.

With that additional output, the governor said the extra power would be routed directly to Umuahia and would enable the complete detachment of Abia from the federal grid. This vision, he explained, is part of a broader effort to shield the state from the chronic outages that have plagued Nigeria since the beginning of the year. The nationwide electricity crisis has been marked by frequent and unpredictable collapses of the central grid, prompting public anger and calls for reform.

Federal Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has repeatedly apologised for the failures, but he also warned that many of the challenges lie beyond the reach of the federal government and require coordinated action at the state level. Otti's declaration comes at a time when other states are also exploring alternative energy solutions, including solar farms and mini‑hydro projects, to reduce reliance on an over‑burdened national system.

The governor highlighted that the state is already evaluating renewable options to complement the additional megawatts, aiming for a diversified energy mix that can sustain growth and improve the quality of life for residents. He urged private sector partners to join the initiative and invest in modern infrastructure, noting that a stable power supply is essential for industrial expansion, job creation and overall socioeconomic development.

The governor concluded by reaffirming his commitment to deliver consistent electricity to every household, stressing that the detachment from the national grid is not merely a technical goal but a catalyst for broader economic transformation in Abia State





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