Abia Governor's Wife Urges Support for Mothers of Multiples

Wife of Abia State Governor Priscilla Chidinma Otti calls on husbands to support their wives who have given birth to multiple babies, providing resources and care for mothers. Otti visited a mother of quadruplets at Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia and pledged support for families with multiple births.

Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, the wife of Abia State Governor, has passionately urged husbands, particularly those whose wives have given birth to multiple babies, not to abandon them to face the challenges alone. This compassionate appeal was made during a visit to the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia. Mrs. Otti, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Maureen Aghukwa, visited Mrs. Ehighibe, a resident of Umuabali, Umuokpara in Umuahia South LGA. Mrs.

Ehighibe had joyfully welcomed four children through a Cesarean Section on Thursday, bringing immense joy and also significant responsibility to the family. During the visit, Mrs. Otti emphasized that no woman should be left to struggle alone, especially after the miracle of multiple births. She swiftly mobilized her team to provide comprehensive care for the mother and her new babies, celebrating the occasion as a blessing for the family and for the entire state of Abia. This proactive approach underscores her commitment to the well-being of women and families across the state, offering tangible support during what can be a challenging but rewarding time. The Governor's wife recognizes the need for a community-driven response, where families receive the necessary resources and encouragement to thrive. The essence of this call is for a collective support system. \Mrs. Otti affirmed that her office is readily available to support families blessed with multiple births. She emphasized that no woman should be left to navigate the postpartum period alone, particularly after the unique joy of bringing multiple babies into the world. Furthermore, she disclosed that crèche facilities have already been established in some government offices, with further constructions planned, to support working mothers. This initiative reflects a broader commitment to creating a supportive environment for families, enabling mothers to balance their professional lives with their responsibilities as parents. Simultaneously, she encouraged mothers throughout the state to embrace exclusive breastfeeding, underscoring the importance of this practice for the health and development of infants. Mrs. Otti's actions reflect her dedication to promoting both the physical and social well-being of Abia women, providing them with resources and advocating for their needs. The comprehensive support system ensures mothers and babies are provided with crucial services and opportunities. This holistic approach integrates maternal health with societal resources, creating a nurturing community for mothers and children. \In response, the Medical Director, represented by the Head of Nursing, Mrs. Nnenna Imo, expressed deep gratitude to Governor Alex Otti and his wife for their unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of women in Abia State. Their dedication to the health and well-being of mothers and families does not go unnoticed. Mr. Chibueze Ehighibe, the father of the quadruplets and an employee of the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Umuahia, expressed his profound gratitude to the Governor’s wife for remembering his family during this joyous yet demanding time. The family was overjoyed and appreciative of the quick response from the Governor's office. The family found solace in their support system. This thoughtful gesture, combined with the practical support provided, reflects a genuine commitment to the well-being of the community and solidifies the bond between the government and its people. Such actions not only alleviate the immediate burdens faced by families of multiple births but also send a powerful message of compassion and support, fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility throughout the state. The collective response sets a positive example for other states and encourages a national response to the needs of women





