Abia Governor Reaffirms Democracy's Role in National Development

Governor Alex Otti uses Democracy Day 2026 to claim that Nigeria's issues arise from poor leadership, not a flawed system, urging accountability, civic participation and election integrity while celebrating past democratic struggles and state progress.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti addressed Nigeria ns on Democracy Day 2026, reaffirming that democracy is still the most sustainable route to national progress in the country.

In a message entitled Of Freedom and Development, he argued that Nigeria's recent problems stem from faulty leadership choices rather than any fundamental flaw in the democratic system itself. The governor called for a renewed pledge to core democratic values - accountability, civic engagement and good governance - noting that the health of the system depends heavily on the actions of both leaders and ordinary citizens.

He emphasized that it is not democracy, per se, that has faltered but the errors that individuals and groups have made in using the system. In his speech, Otti paid tribute to the pioneers of the June 12 democratic movement and other pro‑democracy activists, underscoring how their sacrifices forged the freedoms enjoyed today.

He warned sharply against the dangers of voter apathy, vote buying, and politically motivated violence, pointing out that such conduct erodes the very institutions meant to safeguard democracy and weakens overall governance. By warning that electoral indifference yields misery, the governor urged citizens to recognize that selling their votes or supporting divisive politics is an active contribution to the decay of democracy.

The governor also urged Nigerians to hold public office holders accountable while maintaining realistic expectations about the pace of change. He stressed that while progress may be gradual, it must remain tangible and measurable. Reflecting on Abia's achievements under his stewardship, Otti highlighted how democratic governance has allowed the state to rekindle its development momentum through concrete investment in infrastructure, security, education and social welfare.

He expressed confidence that current reforms will stand the test of time, insisting that Abia will not slip back into the mediocrity of the past. In closing, Otti called for sustained citizen engagement, emphasizing that the preservation and expansion of democracy is a collective responsibility that requires continuous vigilance, awareness and active participation by all Nigerians.

The governor's message arrives amid ongoing discussions on Nigeria's political future, as many observers scrutinize how the current administration is tackling entrenched issues such as corruption, economic instability and social cohesion. By framing democratic shortcomings as preventable mistakes rather than systemic failings, Otti seeks to galvanize both leaders and ordinary citizens to act decisively in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous nation.

His appeal underscores the pivotal role of civic participation, responsible voting and governmental transparency in turning Nigeria's democratic potential into tangible development realities





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