Abia State Governor Alex Otti presents an N1.23tn budget for 2027, highlighting an 80pc rise in capital projects and 648pc IGR growth to drive infrastructure and human development.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has officially presented a proposed budget of N1.23 trillion for the 2027 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The Governor tabled the appropriation bill before the Speaker and members of the 8th Assembly on Thursday, describing the proposal as an ambitious yet realistic plan to sustain the state's development drive. This significant financial framework aims to accelerate infrastructure projects while improving human capital development across the state.

Budget Structure And Revenue Projections

Governor Alex Otti detailed that N647.23 billion is expected from internal and external revenue sources. These funds include internally generated revenue, statutory allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, Value Added Tax, and other federal revenue sources, as well as capital receipts. The remaining N552.67 billion will be sourced through concessional loans and committed strictly to infrastructure projects with regenerative value.

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The Governor stated that the projected internally generated revenue for 2027 is estimated at N199.8 billion. If this figure is achieved as projected, it will be sufficient to cover 180 per cent of the state's recurrent expenditure. This strong fiscal position puts the administration in a good position to manage ongoing obligations while funding new initiatives. The proposed budget represents an 80 per cent increase over the current year's budget and a 648 per cent rise in internally generated revenue compared with 2023.

Sectoral Allocations And Development Priorities

Governor Alex Otti announced that 80 per cent of the entire budget, equating to N960 billion in absolute numbers, is devoted to capital expenditure. The remaining 20 per cent will cover recurrent spending, ensuring that the state's operational needs are met without compromising development goals. This strategic allocation underscores the administration's focus on long-term infrastructure growth rather than short-term administrative costs.

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The administration has prioritized human capital development, with 35 per cent of the proposed budget earmarked for education and health sectors. Education will receive 20 per cent of the total budget, while the health sector will get 15 per cent. This distribution covers basic, secondary, and tertiary education, aiming to improve access and quality across all levels of the educational system in Abia State.

On sectoral allocations, Governor Alex Otti indicated that 55 per cent of the proposed budget will go to the economic sector. This substantial portion covers agriculture, works, transportation, petroleum and solid mineral development, power, and public utilities. Additional areas under this sector include the Greater Aba Development Authority, land administration, arts, culture, and the creative economy, as well as digital capacity development and support for small and medium-scale enterprises.

Social And Administrative Spending Framework

The budget allocates 7.2 per cent to the social sector, covering education, health, environmental protection, sports development, local government, and chieftaincy affairs. This allocation also includes poverty alleviation programs, social protection measures, and women's affairs initiatives. By focusing on these critical areas, the administration aims to protect vulnerable individuals and households while expanding opportunities for the broader population.

The administrative sector, including law and justice, will receive 5.1 per cent of the proposed expenditure. Specifically, N17.3 billion is earmarked for this sector to ensure the smooth functioning of governance and legal frameworks. Governor Alex Otti described the proposal as both ambitious and achievable, stating that the state has demonstrated sufficient capacity and resilience to weather any economic storms.

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Stakeholder Engagement And Next Steps

Governor Alex Otti emphasized that the proposal was prepared with contributions from various stakeholders. These included business leaders, development partners, civil society organizations, community leaders, and traditional rulers. The administration painstakingly aggregated the views of the people to create a realistic and responsive budget that promises to expand opportunities for everyone.

Following the presentation, the Governor thanked the lawmakers for their support and urged them to scrutinize the proposal. He expects the Assembly to meticulously study and critique the bill to ensure it reflects the collective aspirations of the residents. Governor Alex Otti expressed optimism that the Assembly would pass the bill before the end of the year. Timely passage will provide clarity for investors and development institutions seeking opportunities in the state, reinforcing confidence in Abia's economic future.