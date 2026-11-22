Abia State Governor Alex Otti launches Abia Then Abia Now. The five-volume history book documents governance and development from 1999 to 2026. Learn about this key historical preservation effort in Abia State.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has launched the comprehensive historical record titled Abia Then Abia Now. This five-volume compendium documents the state's governance and progress from 1999 to 2026. The launch event took place in Umuahia, the state capital of Abia State.

Historical Documentation And Governance

Governor Otti stated that poor documentation of historical events remains a major challenge across Africa. He warned that failure to preserve records allows others to rewrite history to suit their own interests. Otti emphasized the urgency of this issue during the public presentation of the new historical archive. He argued that when societies do not document their own narratives, external forces will document them according to their own preferences.

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Editorial Leadership And Research Scope

The Abia Then Abia Now project was edited by Associate Professor Chukwuemeka Ifegwu Eke of the University of Abuja. Eke and his research team undertook the work voluntarily to create this detailed historical account. The chief editor explained that the publication examines governance and institutional reconstruction across all 17 local government areas in Abia State. The research covers the state's democratic experience starting from 1999 up to 2026. Eke noted that the work focuses on the political economy of development and the impact of successive administrations.

Economic Management And Future Budgets

Professor Eke highlighted Governor Otti's economic management strategies during the presentation. He specifically pointed to the proposed N1.23 trillion budget for 2027 as a significant development milestone. This proposed budget is substantially higher than the N1.016 trillion approved for the 2026 fiscal year. Eke identified integrated transport infrastructure and green mobility initiatives as key priorities for the state. Other important areas include the Nnenna Oti Central Bus Terminal and improved electricity supply. Industrial productivity and land administration were also cited as critical components of the state's agenda.

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Government Support And Legislative Cooperation

Governor Otti directed his Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the State Government to work with the authors. Their task is to produce more copies of the book to ensure wider circulation among the public. Otti stressed that the value of the publication will only be realized when more people access and read the books. He also urged members of the State Executive Council and other government appointees to study the compendium. The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, represented by Nnamdi Ibekwe, pledged legislative support. Ibekwe commended the editorial team for documenting the state's development journey and praised the governor's policies.

Public Presentation And Community Impact

Governor Otti described the project as a selfless contribution to preserving the state's development journey. He praised Associate Professor Eke for his dedication to documenting Abia's history. Otti mentioned that his administration's greatest achievement involves restoring the people's dignity and confidence. He noted that physical infrastructure is important but secondary to restoring public pride. The public presentation in Umuahia served as a platform to celebrate this historical preservation effort. Otti organized the event after reviewing the books and appreciating the extensive work involved in their production.