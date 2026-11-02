Abia Governor Otti Champions Living Honors Over Posthumous Awards

Dr. Alex Otti urges Abia State to celebrate living achievers like Prof. Benson Oluikpe, rejecting the culture of posthumous recognition in favor of rewarding integrity and excellence during a person's lifetime.

Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has publicly condemned the societal trend of honoring distinguished individuals only after their deaths, advocating instead for the immediate celebration of those with genuine integrity and accomplishments. Speaking at the 90th birthday celebration of Emeritus Professor Benson Oluikpe in Umuahia, Governor Otti articulated a clear vision for public recognition that prioritizes living role models over posthumous awards to inspire the next generation.

Otti Challenges Posthumous Honor Culture

During the event, Governor Otti insisted that public recognition must be reserved for individuals whose achievements positively impact society and encourage excellence among younger citizens. He described the current practice of celebrating questionable characters after death as a cultural problem that his administration is actively working to dismantle. By shifting the focus to living heroes, Otti aims to create a more honest and motivating environment for public servants and citizens alike.

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Celebrating Student Excellence In Qatar

To illustrate the value of celebrating living achievers, Governor Otti highlighted the recent recognition of five Abia schoolchildren who emerged as champions at an international competition in Qatar. He described this initiative as a strategic effort to promote positive values and highlight tangible success stories within the state. This approach serves as a direct contrast to the traditional method of memorializing individuals, emphasizing instead the power of visible, living role models to drive social change.

Otti's Father Questions Integrity

The Governor also drew upon personal history to stress the importance of accountability and integrity in leadership. He recalled an incident from 1989 when his father questioned the source of the 100 Nigerian Naira he sent home while working at Citibank. This early lesson in financial transparency and ethical conduct has remained a cornerstone of his administrative philosophy, guiding his efforts to foster a culture of honesty in public service.

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Oluikpe Endorses Otti's Leadership

Earlier in the proceedings, Emeritus Professor Benson Oluikpe expressed deep gratitude for the honor, describing Governor Otti as a humble man endowed with wisdom. Oluikpe recalled meeting Otti in 2013 when the Governor was still a banker, noting that the impression formed during their first encounter significantly influenced his subsequent support for Otti's political ambitions. He also characterized Otti's electoral setback in 2015 as a divine postponement of his political moment, urging public office holders to embrace generosity.

Future Recognition Of Scientists

Responding to these sentiments, Governor Otti stated that the experience reinforced his belief that God's timing is always the best for leadership. He also announced plans to celebrate another Abia-born professor and inventor based in the United States in December. This scientist is globally recognized for an invention that accurately targets cancer cells, further demonstrating the Governor's commitment to honoring diverse forms of excellence.

Inclusive Recognition Policy

Governor Otti confirmed that the recognition of outstanding Abians would remain open to all individuals, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or place of residence. This inclusive policy ensures that the state's honor system focuses solely on merit and contribution to humanity. By maintaining such broad eligibility, the administration seeks to unite the state under shared values of integrity and achievement, rather than partisan divides.