Abia Governor Alex Otti Decries Low Voter Turnout, Unveils School Security Measures

Governor Alex Otti warns that voter apathy, with only 27% turnout in 2023, risks electing poor leaders. He also tackles cultism in schools and integrates education officials into the security council.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has expressed deep concern over the declining voter participation in Nigeria's elections. Speaking at a lecture in Umuahia to mark the third anniversary of his administration, Otti revealed that only 27% of registered voters cast their ballots in the 2023 general elections.

He warned that this apathy could lead to the election of unsuitable leaders and perpetuate bad governance across the nation. Otti emphasized that citizens who register but fail to vote inadvertently create an enabling environment for corrupt or incompetent individuals to assume power. While acknowledging that electoral malpractice has eroded public trust in the voting process, he argued that this should not be used as an excuse to cede the country's political future to unscrupulous elements.

Otti posed a rhetorical question: If votes do not count, why do politicians spend enormous resources campaigning? They could simply stay home and write the results, he noted, underscoring the critical importance of each vote in a democratic system. Governor Otti also addressed pressing security challenges in Abia State, particularly in educational institutions.

Responding to a lecture by Chidi Odinkalu, he announced the appointment of commissioners for tertiary education, health, and basic and secondary education into the Abia State Security Council. This move aims to enhance security within the educational sector. He claimed that his administration has significantly reduced incidents of kidnapping, banditry, and armed robbery but expressed concern that cultism remains a persistent threat, especially in schools.

Citing a recent incident in Aba where cultists went on a rampage and killed several people, Otti traced the perpetrators back to schools, stressing the need to eradicate cultism from the school environment as a priority. The lecture, part of the third-anniversary celebrations of Otti's governorship, served as a platform to reflect on both political and security issues affecting Abia State and Nigeria.

Otti's remarks on voter apathy come at a time when democratic engagement is under scrutiny, with many Nigerians disillusioned by electoral outcomes. His call to action urges citizens to overcome cynicism and actively participate in elections to safeguard the nation's future.

Meanwhile, his security initiatives, including the integration of education commissioners into the Security Council, demonstrate a multi-sectoral approach to tackling crime. The push to eliminate cultism from schools highlights the administration's focus on protecting young people and ensuring a safe learning environment. These efforts are part of broader attempts to stabilize Abia State amid national challenges. In related political developments, the Labour Party has provided reasons for not screening Governor Alex Otti ahead of the 2027 elections.

While details of the party's stance are emerging, this adds another layer to the ongoing discourse about Otti's political trajectory and his relationship with the party that supported his rise. The intersection of voter mobilization, security reforms, and intra-party dynamics will likely shape the political landscape in Abia State and beyond as the next election cycle approaches.

Otti's administration continues to balance between encouraging civic responsibility and implementing tough security measures, seeking to foster a more engaged citizenry and a safer society





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