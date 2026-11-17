The Abia State Government has dissolved Enyimba International FC's management committee and sacked its coaches with immediate effect after poor results, ordering a full restructuring led by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

The Abia State Government has dissolved the management committee of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba, and sacked the club's coaches with immediate effect. The state announced the decision on Monday evening following the team's recent bad results in both home and away games.

Signs of an imminent change in the club's leadership structure became clear on Sunday after the team's home loss to Ikorodu City. The dissolution takes immediate effect. In a statement issued yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the decision underscored the government's resolve to undertake a comprehensive restructuring of the two-time CAF Champions League winners.

Also read Abia Government Dissolves Enyimba Management, Technical Crew With Immediate Effect

Government Mandates Comprehensive Club Restructuring

He said the move was aimed at restoring the club's competitive identity and repositioning it for sustainable success in Nigerian and continental football. Kanu said: Following a review of the club's current state of affairs, the government has concluded that far-reaching interventions are necessary to address the underlying issues affecting its performance, administration and overall operations.

Consequently, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has been mandated to lead the restructuring process. It will undertake a comprehensive assessment of the club's management framework and implement appropriate administrative, technical, operational and institutional reforms. The reforms are aimed at restoring stability, accountability and competitiveness. In line with the directive, the state ordered all affected management and technical personnel to hand over.

Advertisement

It also directed every individual currently in possession of Enyimba International FC's assets, properties, official documents, equipment and other institutional materials to ensure an orderly and formal handover. All such items must be handed over to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development. The government said the ministry would communicate further details regarding the handover arrangements and subsequent administrative procedures.

Safeguarding Enyimba Historic Legacy And Future

The Abia State Government acknowledged Enyimba's historic place in Nigerian and African football as one of the country's most successful and decorated football institutions. It said the club's legacy remains an important sporting heritage of Abia State and that the government is determined to safeguard that legacy. It also said it is laying the foundation for a more professionally managed and competitive future.

The government reassured Enyimba supporters, players, stakeholders and the general public that the ongoing intervention is directed at securing the long-term interests of the club. It said the move is also meant to strengthen the club's institutional capacity and restore the pride, identity and competitive standards associated with the Enyimba name.