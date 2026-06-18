Abia Assembly Passes Resolution to Combat Kidnappings and Mobilise Community Vigilance

The Abia State House of Assembly resolved to summon security chiefs, reactivate local vigilante groups and cooperate with traditional leaders after a recent kidnapping highlighted a spike in criminal activity.

The Abia State House of Assembly convened on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, and adopted a decisive resolution aimed at curbing the surge of kidnappings and other violent crimes that have been destabilising the state.

The motion, introduced by Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Augustine Okezie Mmeregini, called for an immediate and coordinated response from both legislative and security institutions. In his address to the plenary, Mmeregini highlighted the recent abduction of Mr Dennis Okechi Izuchukwu and Mrs Onyiyechi Ekechukwu at Umuawa, a community within the Alaocha district of Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

The incident, carried out by armed gunmen, underscored a worrying escalation in criminal activity that threatens the safety of residents and undermines public confidence in law‑enforcement agencies. Mmeregini warned that without swift and decisive action, the wave of kidnappings could become entrenched, further eroding the social fabric of Ndi Abia. In response to the motion, the Assembly unanimously voted to summon the heads of all security agencies operating in Abia State for an urgent interface.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain a comprehensive briefing on the current security landscape, to identify gaps in intelligence sharing, and to formulate a joint operational plan that will enhance the capacity of the Abia State Homeland Security Agency and its partner forces. The resolution also instructed the 17 Local Government Area Mayors to reactivate community vigilante groups that were previously dormant, urging them to work closely with traditional rulers and Presidents‑General of town unions.

These community‑based structures are expected to serve as the first line of defence, reporting suspicious activities and supporting police patrols, thereby creating a more resilient security network at the grassroots level. The Assembly further asked the Mayors to promote vigilance among their constituents, to disseminate information on personal safety measures, and to facilitate regular dialogues between civilians and security personnel.

By strengthening the collaboration between local leadership, traditional institutions, and formal law‑enforcement, the House aims to restore public trust and deter future criminal incursions. The resolution reflects a broader legislative commitment to protect lives and property across Abia State, signalling that the government will not tolerate impunity for kidnappers or any actors who threaten the peace of the region.

The upcoming interface with security chiefs is slated to take place within the next few days, with the expectation that concrete action plans will be presented to the Assembly for further oversight and approval





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Abia State Kidnapping Crisis Security Agencies Community Vigilantes Legislative Action

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