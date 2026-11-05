Abia APC Inaugurates 2027 Campaign Council as PDP Declares Support for Tinubu

The Abia State APC inaugurated a 618-member Presidential Campaign Council in Umuahia, while the PDP announced support for President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated its 2027 Presidential Campaign Council in Umuahia, with a target of at least 75 per cent of the votes in Abia for President Bola Tinubu.

The state PDP also declared support for Tinubu's re-election bid and urged the APC to reciprocate through a mutually beneficial political alliance. The PDP, represented by its state chairman and Deputy Governorship Candidate, Elder Amah Abraham, made the declaration at the inauguration. He said the PDP's support for Tinubu at the presidential level did not mean abandoning its governorship ambition or political identity in Abia.

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PDP Backs Tinubu Re-election Bid

The party remains committed to the 2027 governorship election, he added, and is open to genuine collaboration, strategic alliances and coalition arrangements with other stakeholders. Tinubu's second-term ambition was informed by the broader interests of Abia State and the National Rainbow Coalition initiative being championed by former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Abraham described the National Rainbow Coalition as an opportunity for politicians across party lines to build partnerships and cooperate on issues of common interest, stressing that the interests of Abia should take precedence over partisan differences. He urged the APC leadership and stakeholders in the state to reciprocate by supporting a mutually beneficial political arrangement anchored on mutual respect, equity, fairness and reciprocity.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen political cooperation and accommodate the interests of stakeholders across the political divide. Inaugurating the 618-member state campaign council, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said President Tinubu had chosen them to work with him, hence his determination to make Nigeria a great nation. This is a call to public duty and a defining moment for the country, he said. Tinubu chose a difficult path to reform Nigeria.

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I can see him in the coming dispensation. He will win, Kalu said. He charged members of the council to intensify grassroots mobilisation and take the message of Tinubu's re-election campaign to every ward, village and community across the state. He also urged the South-East to abandon what he described as a mentality of political isolation and embrace strategic partnerships with other regions, arguing that broader political alliances would create greater opportunities for the region to participate in national leadership.

Kalu said the South-East was strategic, adding, we must come together and shake hands across the Niger to remain relevant. Wrong calculation will take us backwards, right calculation will take us forward. He described the President as the platform for Ndigbo to be sustained and called for him to be allowed to complete his eight years in office so that he could complete the reforms he had started.

Kalu lamented that although the South-East had demonstrated considerable strategic capacity in business and economic activities, particularly in rebuilding the region after the Nigerian Civil War, it had yet to apply the same approach consistently to its political engagements. He maintained that political sentiments would not advance the region's participation in national leadership or guarantee democratic dividends. The South-East must abandon the mentality of political isolation and embrace partnerships across the Niger, he said.

Campaign Council Mobilises for 2027

These strategic political calculations would give the region greater opportunities to participate in national leadership. Describing membership of the campaign council as a privileged call to public service, Kalu urged members to explain, promote and defend the Tinubu administration's achievements. He also tasked them with convincing voters why the President deserved another term, insisting that every vote cast in Abia in 2027 must count.

Announcing the coalition of the PDP with the APC, Abraham said, I want to make it very clear that we are in total support of the re-election of President Ahmed Tinubu. We are mindful of the fact that he has done very well. No organisation can do this alone. The benefit of that partnership is that it will enhance what they will be able to secure in Abia State.

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And it will make the job of President very easy to secure appointments for the leaders of Abia State. In his speech, the Coordinator of the Campaign Council and APC state chairman, Chijioke Chukwu, described the occasion as a new dawn, saying the party had come together for a common purpose. He pointed out that party members in the state had previously been fighting among themselves but were now united.

He thanked Kalu for coordinating the party in the state and President Tinubu for giving him a job, stating, the task ahead is challenging but very easy. He stressed the need to deliver the President in the 2027 presidential election to give the state bargaining power. He pledged that the council would work towards securing Tinubu's re-election, announcing a target of at least 75 per cent of the votes in Abia for the President.

Chukwu appealed to Kalu to use his relationship with the President to fill the vacancy in the Federal Executive Council following the resignation of Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as a minister, urging that the position be filled with a bona fide APC member, noting that the slot in the Federal Character Commission is an embarrassment to us. He also appealed to Tinubu to fill the vacant ministerial position with another indigene of Abia State.

Governor Grants Access to Facilities

Onyejeocha, who attended the inauguration, resigned her ministerial appointment to pursue the APC ticket for a seat in the House of Representatives. The APC governorship candidate in Abia, Chief Eric Opah, expressed optimism that the party would record victories across the state in the 2027 elections. He said the APC had built a strong coalition with members of other political parties who were prepared to support its candidates at the polls.

Also speaking, the party's leaders for Abia North, Central and South, Dr Madukwe Ukaegbu, Chief Henry Ikoh and Chief Nyerere Anyim, respectively, pledged to mobilise support for massive victories for the party's candidates. The state APC Women Leader, Mrs Cecilia Erondu, also featured among the party officials expected to drive the mobilisation efforts.

The speakers highlighted various benefits they attributed to the Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope Initiative, insisting that the policies and programmes had created opportunities for Abia State and the wider South-East. Meanwhile, Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party has directed that all political parties in the state be granted access to government-owned facilities for their political activities. The development comes as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.