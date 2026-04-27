Abia APC Faces Leadership Dispute Following Conflicting Interpretations of Tinubu’s Directive

A power struggle is developing within the Abia State APC as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu offer differing accounts of President Tinubu’s instructions regarding party coordination, creating uncertainty among party members.

A growing dispute over leadership is emerging within the Abia State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stemming from differing understandings of guidance purportedly given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the management of party operations in the state.

This situation unfolded after both Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State and current senator, and Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, released individual statements that appear to outline conflicting leadership responsibilities within the party structure. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu initially publicized his gratitude to the President for what he characterized as a direct instruction – a ‘marching order’ – to oversee and coordinate all APC endeavors within Abia State.

He committed to collaborative efforts with key party members, aiming to identify and support candidates who are broadly accepted and demonstrably capable of securing electoral wins for the APC, especially with a focus on bolstering support for the President’s potential re-election campaign. Kalu highlighted his extensive political background and experience, asserting his intention to prioritize the unification of party members and the promotion of the welfare of both Abia State and the nation as a whole.

He believes his leadership will foster a cohesive environment conducive to achieving the party’s objectives. This initial statement was widely interpreted as an assumption of a leading role in directing the party’s activities.

However, a subsequent statement issued by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu presented a contrasting perspective. He attributed the President’s communication as a reaffirmation that the responsibility for managing party affairs in Abia State should rest with the most senior political figure in the state – a position he currently holds as Deputy Speaker.

Kalu emphasized that this approach, which he stated had been consistently implemented during ward, local government, and state-level congresses, had demonstrably strengthened party cohesion and strategically positioned the APC for electoral success within Abia. He further asserted that the party had reached an unprecedented level of unity and optimism, expressing strong confidence in Abia State’s ability to deliver substantial support for the President.

This statement directly challenges the implied authority claimed by Senator Kalu, suggesting a different interpretation of the President’s directive. The divergence in these statements has understandably generated anxiety and uncertainty among APC members and supporters in Abia State, raising questions about the future direction of the party and the potential for internal divisions. The situation requires careful navigation to prevent fragmentation and ensure a unified front as the party prepares for upcoming electoral challenges.

The core of the disagreement appears to center on who holds the ultimate authority to guide the APC’s strategy and operations in Abia, and how the President’s guidance was intended to be implemented. The conflicting interpretations risk undermining the party’s efforts to present a united and strong front to the electorate. Further clarification from the President’s office or a resolution reached through internal party mechanisms will be crucial to resolving this emerging leadership conflict and maintaining party stability





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Abia APC Orji Uzor Kalu Benjamin Kalu Bola Ahmed Tinubu Leadership Dispute

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