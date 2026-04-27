Abia APC Declares Benjamin Kalu as Leader

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has officially designated Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu as the party's leader, following acknowledgements from Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Kalu himself regarding President Tinubu's recognition of their roles. The party warns against any attempts to create division or parallel structures.

The Abia State All Progressive Congress (APC) has unequivocally affirmed Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu , as the central leader and unifying figure for the party within the state.

This declaration comes in the wake of separate expressions of gratitude from both Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North and Deputy Speaker Kalu themselves, acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s recognition of their leadership roles within the Abia APC structure. The party’s official stance, communicated through a statement released on Monday by Abia APC Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, firmly establishes Benjamin Kalu as the undisputed leader, solidifying his position as the primary point of coordination and direction for the party’s activities in Abia State.

This move appears to be a deliberate effort to consolidate power and present a united front ahead of future political engagements. The APC in Abia State has been navigating internal dynamics, and this clear designation of leadership is intended to streamline operations and minimize potential conflicts. The party’s leadership believes that a strong, unified voice is crucial for achieving its objectives and expanding its influence within the state.

The decision reflects a strategic assessment of the political landscape and a desire to capitalize on the influence and capabilities of Deputy Speaker Kalu. The statement from Uche Aguoru also included a strong expression of appreciation to President Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, for their support during the recent party congress held in Abia State. This acknowledgment highlights the importance of national-level backing in strengthening the party’s foundations at the state level.

The successful conduct of the congress, facilitated by the support of the national leadership, is seen as a positive step towards revitalizing the APC in Abia. However, the statement also carries a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt the party’s unity or create parallel leadership structures. Aguoru explicitly stated that any individual or group attempting to position themselves as leaders outside of the officially recognized structure does so at their own peril.

This firm stance underscores the party’s determination to maintain cohesion and prevent fragmentation. The leadership is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the party and ensuring that all activities are conducted in accordance with established protocols. The warning serves as a clear message to any potential dissenters or those seeking to undermine the authority of the designated leadership.

It signals a zero-tolerance policy for divisive tactics and a commitment to upholding the principles of unity and discipline within the party. Furthermore, Aguoru emphasized that the Abia APC leadership will vigorously oppose any effort, regardless of the individual’s status or position, to sow discord, establish competing structures, or weaken the party’s collective strength. This resolute declaration demonstrates a proactive approach to safeguarding the party’s interests and preventing internal strife.

The leadership recognizes that division can be detrimental to its electoral prospects and its ability to effectively represent the interests of the people of Abia State. The emphasis on unity and cohesion is particularly significant in a state where political competition is often intense. The APC aims to present a united and formidable force, capable of challenging the existing political order.

The party’s leadership believes that by rallying around a single, recognized leader, it can maximize its chances of success in future elections and achieve its long-term goals. The statement is a clear indication that the Abia APC is determined to move forward with a unified purpose and a strong commitment to its core values.

The party is focused on building a strong and sustainable political organization that can effectively serve the needs of the people of Abia State and contribute to the overall development of the nation. The message is clear: Benjamin Kalu is the leader, and any challenge to that authority will be met with firm resistance





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