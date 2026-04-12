Abia APC Aspirant Rejects Alleged Candidate Imposition Plot

Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu, an APC governorship aspirant in Abia State, has denounced an alleged attempt to manipulate the party's candidate selection process through a purported endorsement meeting. He warns that any consensus lacking full aspirant participation is invalid and reaffirms his commitment to the race, highlighting internal tensions within the party ahead of the 2027 primaries.

Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu , a governorship aspirant in Abia State under the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has strongly voiced his disapproval of what he perceives as an attempt to predetermine the party's gubernatorial candidate. In a statement released on Sunday, Kalu alleged that a meeting scheduled in Umuahia, ostensibly for the re-election campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being covertly used as a platform to endorse a preferred aspirant.

He expressed concerns that this endorsement, if carried out without the involvement of all aspirants, would be invalid and unacceptable, effectively sidelining other contenders and undermining the principles of fair competition within the party. Kalu's statement underscores the growing internal strains within the Abia APC as the party gears up for the 2027 governorship primaries, with various stakeholders vying for influence and positioning themselves strategically. This situation highlights the importance of upholding internal democracy and ensuring that all aspirants are given a fair opportunity to compete for the party's nomination.\Kalu, in his statement, explicitly rejected the possibility of a consensus arrangement that excludes the participation of all aspirants. He emphasized that the APC must not be manipulated to serve individual ambitions. Furthermore, he addressed the APC State Executive, LGA chairmen, and selected stakeholders, reminding them of their responsibility to maintain fairness and uphold internal democratic processes, rather than acting in a way that might be construed as imposing a candidate. He also cautioned the State Working Committee (SWC) to refrain from any actions that could potentially destabilize party unity. Kalu stressed the critical need for neutrality and adherence to due process in all internal activities, asserting that coercion and behind-the-scenes maneuvering are no longer tolerable. His insistence on these principles is a clear indication of his commitment to a transparent and inclusive nomination process. Kalu reinforced his resolve to remain in the race, stating that he would not be swayed by any form of intimidation and asserting every Abian's constitutional right to contest. This firm stance indicates his determination to compete and the importance he places on the fundamental right to participate in the democratic process. In addition, he advised party officials to avoid attending meetings organized by individual aspirants or interest groups, warning of the potential harm to the integrity of the APC in Abia. This cautionary advice highlights his concern about the impact that such meetings could have on the impartiality and fairness of the nomination process.\This unfolding situation showcases the complex dynamics and the intense competition currently prevailing within the Abia APC. The forthcoming 2027 gubernatorial primaries have ignited various strategic maneuvers and alliances among key stakeholders within the party, thus reflecting the significance of securing the party's gubernatorial ticket. This is not just a battle for a nomination, but also a contest for political influence and control of the party machinery. Kalu's outspoken stance serves as a check and balance to ensure that the process remains transparent, fair and democratic. The internal struggles within the Abia APC serve as a significant indication of the stakes involved, and further underscore the political significance of the upcoming elections. The entire situation exemplifies the critical role of maintaining the integrity of the party and maintaining a level playing field for all aspirants who want to compete in the race. This situation can have an influence in how the public perceives the APC in Abia, and the party needs to make sure that the process is seen as fair and inclusive to encourage transparency and maintain public trust. The outcome of the primaries will have major implications for the APC's ability to win the Abia State governorship in the upcoming elections





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Abia State APC Mascot Uzor Kalu Governorship Primaries Candidate Imposition Internal Democracy 2027 Elections

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