Abdulsalami Reveals Abacha Pressured Him to Accept Chief of Army Staff Role After 1993 Coup

Former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar reveals in his autobiography that General Sani Abacha personally summoned and pressured him to become Chief of Army Staff after the November 1993 coup, which he twice rejected.

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd. ), has revealed that General Sani Abacha personally summoned and pressured him to accept the appointment as Chief of Army Staff during the November 1993 coup .

In his 264-page autobiography titled 'Call of Duty', Abdulsalami disclosed that he twice rejected the offer, insisting that he did not want to be made a tool in the hands of civilians seeking to use the military. The book was presented at a public event held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, to mark the former Head of State's 84th birthday, attended by President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Abdulsalami narrated how he had been posted to the National War College as its Commandant when the political crisis deepened following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election. Abacha, then Minister of Defence under the Interim National Government, retained his position as the most senior military officer in active service. Abdulsalami first heard rumors of a coup from Rear Admiral Suleiman Saidu, who visited him at home on a Monday evening in November 1993 with an urgent warning.

Saidu asked if Abdulsalami was aware that Abacha and Gusau had traveled to Abuja. Abdulsalami expressed surprise, noting that Abacha had asked to see him the next day. Saidu warned that the Army was planning a coup and that the Navy would not be part of it. Abdulsalami told Saidu he was not in the know.

On Wednesday, November 17, 1993, retired Major-General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua phoned Abdulsalami, asking what was happening in Abuja. Yar'Adua said they were trying to remove Chief Ernest Shonekan. Abdulsalami replied that he had no idea and that he would find out. That evening, around 9 pm, Shonekan resigned, and Abacha moved to claim power.

The next day, pressure was mounted on Abdulsalami to attend a meeting of senior military officers at the Flag Staff House, but he declined, insisting he had not been formally invited. After repeated requests, he eventually stopped by out of curiosity but was turned away at the gate, thoroughly embarrassed. The following day, an officer phoned him with a summons, saying he was giving orders for the last time. Abdulsalami furiously rebuked the officer and hung up.

About 30 minutes later, Abacha himself called, and they met privately. Abdulsalami extracted a firm commitment from Abacha before accepting any role. Abdulsalami recounted that Abacha asked him to accept the position of Chief of Army Staff, but he reminded Abacha of how he and Babangida had previously announced his appointment without his consent. He then made two requests to ensure he would not be used as a tool.

The revelations shed light on the tumultuous period following the annulment of the June 12 election and the subsequent coup that brought Abacha to power. Abdulsalami's account provides a rare insider perspective on the pressures and manipulations within the military hierarchy. The autobiography, spanning 27 chapters, offers further details on his career and the political events that shaped Nigeria.

The book launch was a high-profile event, underscoring Abdulsalami's continued relevance in Nigerian politics as a former head of state and elder statesman





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