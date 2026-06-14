Abdulsalami Reflects on 1999 Democratic Transition at 84th Birthday Celebration

Former Nigerian Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar revisits the 1999 handover to civilian rule, emphasizing it as a moral imperative for national stability.

Former Nigerian Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar has reflected on one of the most consequential periods in the country's history, stating that the decision to hand over power to a civilian government in 1999 was both a political necessity and a moral obligation to rescue Nigeria from prolonged instability.

Speaking at his 84th birthday celebration and the public presentation of three books chronicling his life and contributions to nation-building, Abdulsalami urged Nigerians to remain committed to democracy, peace, and strong institutions. He insisted that the gains of democratic governance far outweigh any alternative system.

The event, held at the State House in Abuja and titled The Legacy of a Statesman @ 84, featured the launch of his autobiography A Call of Duty: My Autobiography, alongside Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honor of General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, and Nigeria's Grand Patriot: Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar, GCFR. Abdulsalami, a retired general, was in office for 11 months between June 1998 and May 1999, when he handed over power to a democratically elected government headed by Olusegun Obasanjo, a former head of state.

In an address that doubled as a reflection on his public service career, Abdulsalami revisited the tense circumstances under which he assumed power in June 1998 following the death of Sani Abacha. He recalled that Nigeria was deeply divided and yearning for a return to democratic rule when he took over leadership of the country.

When I assumed office as Head of State in 1998, Nigeria stood at a crossroads, a nation yearning for stability, democracy and good governance, he said. He noted that demands for a return to civilian government came from political leaders, civil society organisations, the international community, and ordinary Nigerians who had become weary of years of military rule. Abdulsalami responded by making a solemn commitment to facilitate a democratic transition in the shortest possible time.

His administration worked with members of the Armed Forces Ruling Council, the Federal Executive Council, the military hierarchy, and the media to deliver on that promise. We had to depart from the era of decrees and fashion out workable constitutional arrangements to legitimise the transition from military rule to democratic governance, he explained. Reiterating a philosophy that guided his administration, Abdulsalami stated that leadership must be measured not by the exercise of power but by service to the people.

Leadership is not about power but about responsibility, and the best way to lead is to serve with integrity, he said. Within 11 months of assuming office, his administration successfully conducted the transition programme, culminating in the inauguration of civilian rule headed by Olusegun Obasanjo on 29 May 1999. The handover brought to an end more than 15 years of uninterrupted military rule and ushered in Nigeria's current democratic dispensation.

He described the transition as a moral imperative aimed at restoring national stability and unity after years of political turbulence. True to this commitment, within 11 months, my administration midwifed the transition that restored democratic governance to Nigeria on May 29, 1999, he said. This was not just a political necessity but a moral imperative to set our nation on the path of stability, unity and progress.

He expressed hope that Nigerians would continue to strengthen democratic institutions and deepen democratic culture for the benefit of future generations. One of the major highlights of the event was the unveiling of Abubakar's autobiography, which provides a firsthand account of several defining moments in Nigeria's political history.

The book narrates the transition to democracy at a period when the nation was grappling with the fallout from the annulment of the 12 June 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as one of the freest elections in Nigeria's history. The event also served as a platform for dignitaries to pay tribute to Abdulsalami's role in stabilizing the country and mediating conflicts across Africa through his peace efforts





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