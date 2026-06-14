Abdulsalami Abubakar Exposes Deep-Rooted Political Duplicity in Nigeria, Citing June 12 Election Tactics

In his autobiography 'Call of Duty,' former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar reveals that politicians often publicly stir ethnic and religious tensions while privately collaborating. He shares personal stories, including from the June 12, 1993 election era, to illustrate how political elites manipulate public sentiment and engage in double-dealing, leaving ordinary Nigerians as unwitting pawns.

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired) has made startling revelations about the behind-the-scenes conduct of Nigerian politicians during critical historical moments, particularly the June 12, 1993 presidential election crisis.

In Chapter 16 of his 264-page autobiography titled 'Call of Duty,' which was publicly presented at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, Abdulsalami offers a scathing assessment of the nation's political class. He describes politicians across party lines as 'a tribe on their own' who masterfully manipulate public sentiment by inflaming ethnic and religious divisions while privately maintaining cordial relations, often meeting to socialize and broker deals away from public scrutiny.

His disclosures are based on firsthand accounts and personal observations spanning decades, including direct testimonies from key political actors of the era. One of the most explosive claims involves the late Bashir Tofa, the National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate who contested the June 12 election against Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to Abdulsalami, Tofa personally confided that some politicians who publicly championed Abiola's cause were simultaneously soliciting money from Tofa's camp for mobilizing votes, effectively playing both sides. Tofa discovered this duplicity when he visited the state chairman of the SDP and found the same individuals who had approached him for funds actively working for his opponent. This pattern of double-dealing, Abdulsalami asserts, was not an isolated incident but a systemic feature of Nigerian politics.

He supports this with an earlier memory from his time as a Chief Instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy in the 1980s, during the intense rivalry within the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) that led to the impeachment of Governor Balarabe Musa of Kaduna State. Abdulsalami recounts visiting a friend's guest house and encountering politicians from the opposing factions of Mallam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Abubakar Rymi, who were laughing and dining together comfortably.

Hours later, he watched on television as one of those same politicians delivered a vitriolic attack against his supposed rival, epitomizing the stark contrast between public performance and private camaraderie. The former military ruler extends this analysis to the highest levels of power, referencing a historical anecdote about northern politicians during the First Republic.

He notes that regardless of party affiliation, they all paid visits to the Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello, sharing meals and receiving token incentives while publicly trading insults through media outlets. This duality, he explains, reached its peak during the annulment of the June 12 election.

Abdulsalami clarifies that while he was personally close to General Ibrahim Babangida from childhood and was aware of the goings-on in the government, he held no official position in the transition program or the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC). Consequently, he felt no obligation to privately question Babangida about the annulment, underscoring that he was not a key decision-maker in that political drama.

His broader message is a dire warning to the Nigerian populace: the masses are repeatedly used as pawns in a game where politicians, behind closed doors, remain united in their pursuits, often indifferent to the ethnic and religious strife they ignite. He urges citizens to recognize this manipulation and stop allowing themselves to be divided by political elites who, irrespective of their public disagreements, continue to 'wine and dine' together.

The autobiography, therefore, serves as both a historical account and a plea for political consciousness, drawing from Abdulsalami's extensive experience in Nigeria's military and governance spheres. Category: Politics Keywords: Abdulsalami Abubakar, June 12 election, MKO Abiola, Bashir Tofa, Nigerian politicians, political duplicity, autobiography, Call of Duty, Ibrahim Babangida, election annulmen





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Abdulsalami Abubakar June 12 Election MKO Abiola Bashir Tofa Nigerian Politicians Political Duplicity Autobiography Call Of Duty Ibrahim Babangida Election Annulment

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