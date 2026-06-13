Abdulsalami Abubakar Denies Poisoning Claims in MKO Abiola's Death, Cites International Autopsy in New Memoir

In his new autobiography, former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar provides a detailed account of the death of MKO Abiola, dismissing poisoning rumors. He asserts that an autopsy by pathologists from four countries concluded natural causes, citing Abiola's known heart condition and a report from 1994. The memoir also refutes claims of a $500 million cash handover after Abacha's death.

The late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, widely regarded as the presumed victor of Nigeria's annulled June 12 , 1993 presidential election, died on July 7, 1998, while in detention under the military government of General Abdulsalami Abubakar .

For decades, persistent rumors and allegations have claimed that Abiola was poisoned, a narrative that has fueled historical debates and conspiracy theories surrounding the end of military rule. In a detailed and authoritative account now presented in his newly published autobiography, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired) has directly addressed and categorically dismissed these poisoning claims. He asserts that an international autopsy, conducted by pathologists from four different countries, concluded that Abiola's death was due to natural causes.

This revealing information forms a critical part of Chapter 21 in Abubakar's comprehensive 264-page memoir, titled 'Call of Duty,' which comprises 27 chapters in total. The book's public presentation took place at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on a Saturday, strategically scheduled to coincide with the former Head of State's 84th birthday. The high-profile event was graced by President Bola Tinubu's administration, with Vice President Kashim Shettima attending as the Special Guest of Honour, representing the President.

Abubakar's narrative provides a vivid, minute-by-minute reconstruction of the fatal meeting between Abiola and a visiting United States diplomatic delegation. The delegation included Mr. Tom Pickering, then the U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, and Ms. Susan Rice, who served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. According to the memoir, Abiola began to cough mildly approximately five minutes into their conversation. The cough rapidly intensified, becoming what Abubakar describes as "wracking" and "dramatic.

" He notes that Susan Rice, in her 2019 memoir 'Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,' observed that Abiola's ankles were swollen during the meeting. Abiola reportedly complained of feeling excessively hot and requested that the air conditioning be increased. A doctor was promptly summoned, who immediately diagnosed a heart attack.

Abubakar also relays Tom Pickering's account from a subsequent BBC interview, which detailed how Abiola experienced breathing difficulties, retreated to a restroom, and returned visibly distressed. He was then assisted to a couch, removed his shirt, and asked for the room to be ventilated. With no ambulance immediately on site, the delegation helped Abiola into a car and rushed him to the clinic of the Head of State.

Despite the urgent efforts of the medical team there, Abiola was pronounced dead. A cornerstone of Abubakar's defense against poisoning allegations is the formal autopsy process. He states that following Abiola's death, the family requested an autopsy. In response, Abubakar's administration assembled a team of medical experts from the United States, Britain, Nigeria, and Canada to conduct a thorough and impartial examination.

The collective findings of this international panel, as presented by Abubakar, attributed the cause of death solely to natural causes. To substantiate the claim that Abiola had chronic, life-threatening health issues, Abubakar cites specific medical records. He references a radiological report dated September 28, 1994, prepared by Colonel (Dr.) O. Awofeso, then the Chief Consultant Radiologist at the Nigerian Army Defence Hospital in Sokoto.

This report, according to Abubakar, indicated that Abiola's heart was enlarged, exhibiting "right ventricular preponderance"-a condition consistent with hypertensive cardiac disease. Abubakar emphasizes that Abiola's struggle with hypertension and a serious heart condition was not a secret; it was known publicly as far back as 1994, shortly after his arrest by the Abacha regime for his self-declaration as president.

The former military ruler argues that the timing of Abiola's death-just over a month after the sudden demise of General Sani Abacha on June 8, 1998-created a perfect storm of suspicion. He contends that if the Americans had not been allowed to meet with Abiola and he had subsequently died in government custody under different circumstances, it would have inevitably sparked even more insidious insinuations of a long-concealed state cover-up.

Beyond the circumstances of Abiola's death, Abubakar's autobiography also tackles another persistent rumor from that era: the allegation that he personally received $500 million in cash following the death of General Sani Abacha. He categorically denounces this claim as "pure fantasy" and "an absolute imagination.

" He questions the logistical plausibility of such a transaction, asking rhetorically, "Is it possible to collect half a billion dollars in cash and only one person in the world would know about it? " This denial targets a long-standing piece of folklore that has circulated in Nigerian political discourse for years. Abubakar's account positions him as the transitional leader who managed the sensitive period after Abacha's death, ultimately overseeing Nigeria's handover to a civilian government.

He handed over power to President Olusegun Obasanjo on May 29, 1999, thereby ending years of military dictatorship. The book's launch, therefore, serves as a platform for him to set the historical record straight on contentious issues from that pivotal time.

The presence of the current presidential administration at the event underscores the official recognition of his role in that democratic transition, even as his personal narrative directly challenges some of the most enduring popular narratives about the final days of military rule and the mystery surrounding Abiola's passing





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MKO Abiola Abdulsalami Abubakar Autopsy Natural Causes Susan Rice Tom Pickering June 12 Nigeria History Military Rule Democratic Transition

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