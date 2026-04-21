Abdulrahman Haske Applauds Governor Fintiri for Strengthening APC Unity Ahead of 2027 Elections

Political figure Abdulrahman Haske commends Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for fostering inclusive leadership and party cohesion within the APC, while outlining a strategic path for the 2027 gubernatorial elections in Adamawa State.

Abdulrahman Haske , an influential political figure in Adamawa State , has publicly praised Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for his exemplary leadership and commitment to fostering unity within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ). As the political landscape in Nigeria begins to shift in anticipation of the 2027 gubernatorial elections, Haske has emerged as a significant voice, advocating for inclusive governance and strategic party cohesion.

In a formal statement released on Tuesday by his media team, Haske highlighted the governor's ability to navigate the complexities of party politics by effectively engaging stakeholders across the ward, local government, and state levels. According to Haske, Governor Fintiri's leadership style is a blueprint for progressive politics, ensuring that structural alignments within the APC do not alienate its diverse membership base. By prioritizing transparency and dialogue throughout the recent congresses, the governor has effectively strengthened the party's foundation, positioning it as a formidable force for the upcoming electoral cycle. This approach, as described by Haske, reinforces the democratic values necessary for maintaining long-term political stability in the region. The successful conclusion of the recent party congresses is being viewed as a testament to the collective resolve of APC members in Adamawa. A key component of this renewed momentum is the introduction of the Adamawa Renewed Hope 226 Movement, a grassroots mobilization framework designed to unify supporters across all 226 wards in the state. Haske emphasized that this initiative serves as a vital bridge for coordination, allowing for seamless collaboration between local party representatives and the state leadership. He noted that political integration is an arduous task that requires sacrifice and compromise, yet Governor Fintiri has successfully managed to ensure that the party functions as a collective unit where every member feels represented. This emphasis on inclusivity is intended to prevent internal fragmentation, which is often a precursor to electoral failure. By fostering an environment where every stakeholder has a voice, the state leadership is paving the way for a more unified and competitive future for the APC in Adamawa. Looking toward the future, Abdulrahman Haske extended his congratulations to the newly elected executives of the APC, including State Chairman Hamza Madagali and other key officials such as Raymond Chidama and Mustapha Ribada. Haske expressed unwavering confidence in the party's current leadership structure, pointing to the guidance provided by the Governor and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. He urged the new executives to remain steadfast in their commitment to fairness, accountability, and inclusivity as they work to consolidate the party's gains. Beyond his current political commentary, Haske is carving out his own legacy. As the recipient of the Distinguished African Humanitarian Award at the 2025 African Heritage Awards in Ghana, he is recognized not only for his political acumen but also for his extensive background in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. With a focus on economic empowerment and social development, Haske continues to gain traction as a grassroots leader, particularly among the youth who seek a vision that balances traditional party loyalty with modern, impact-driven governance. His growing prominence suggests that he will play an instrumental role in shaping the trajectory of Adamawa politics in the coming years





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Adamawa State APC Ahmadu Fintiri Abdulrahman Haske 2027 Elections

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