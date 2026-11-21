Nigeria's top Scrabble player Abdulmumin Jimoh wins the 16th African Championship in Liberia. He urges Kogi State Government to invest in youth development through the game.

Abdulmumin Jimoh, recognized as Nigeria's top-ranked Scrabble player, has issued a direct call to action for the Kogi State Government to increase resource allocation for the sport. This appeal follows his historic victory in securing the individual title at the 16th African Scrabble Championship. The prestigious tournament took place in Monrovia, Liberia, between October 22 and 25, marking a significant milestone for Nigerian competitors on the continental stage.

Championship Victory Details

The Africa Championship triumph represents a landmark achievement for Kogi State, specifically within the Ebira land region and the broader North Central geopolitical zone. Maxwell Kumoye, serving as the spokesperson for the Nigeria Scrabble Federation, formally documented this success in an official statement. The federation's endorsement highlights the magnitude of Jimoh's performance, positioning it as a major boost for regional pride and sporting excellence in Nigeria.

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Political Leaders Call to Action

Jimoh explicitly addressed key political figures, requesting they acknowledge and support this sporting feat. He directed his appeal to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Additionally, he sought recognition from traditional rulers and other political leaders within the state. This broad outreach aims to elevate the profile of Scrabble among decision-makers who can influence policy and funding.

While thanking the people of Kogi for their prayers and ongoing support, the champion emphasized that his achievement requires greater institutional attention. He pointed out that the sport currently operates with limited backing despite its potential. Jimoh argues that this lack of support is a barrier to achieving consistent high-level performance across the state.

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Youth Development and Educational Value

Abdulmumin Jimoh highlighted Scrabble as a critical tool for youth development, particularly in steering young people away from social vices. He detailed the cognitive benefits of the game, noting that it helps children improve their English language proficiency and mathematical skills. Furthermore, he stated that regular play enhances concentration, patience, and critical thinking abilities in students.

Jimoh challenged the state government to view his success as a catalyst for investing in the next generation. He proposed the introduction and strengthening of Scrabble programs in schools across all three senatorial districts: Kogi Central, Kogi East, and Kogi West. His proposal suggests that structured educational integration could harness the game's benefits for widespread academic and social improvement.

The champion expressed a bold vision for the future, stating that if Kogi State can produce an African champion with minimal support, the results would be extraordinary with full government backing. He voiced optimism that deliberate state intervention and grassroots investment would create more opportunities for young people from the state. This infrastructure would allow them to excel not just nationally, but also at continental and international levels.

Future Support and Investment Needs

This appeal arrives amidst growing calls for increased government recognition and financial support for Nigerian Scrabble players. Jimoh views his breakthrough not as an endpoint, but as a foundation for producing many more champions from Kogi State and Ebira land. The ultimate reward for his efforts, he noted, is seeing a sustainable pipeline of talent emerge from the region.

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The Nigeria Scrabble Federation's statement underscores the need for systemic support to replicate this success. Without such measures, the potential for widespread athletic and academic growth remains untapped. Stakeholders are now awaiting responses from the mentioned political leaders regarding the implementation of these proposed initiatives.