Lagos State House Speaker Mudashiru Obasa congratulates his son Abdul-Ganiyu on winning the Local Government Chairman of the Year Award at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards 2026 in Agege.

Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa received the Local Government Chairman of the Year Award at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards 2026, an honor that prompted an immediate public expression of pride from his father, Mudashiru Obasa. Mudashiru Obasa serves as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and publicly shared his joy regarding this significant professional milestone achieved by his son.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa Expresses Parental Pride

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa detailed his emotional experience in a Facebook post published on Tuesday, noting that standing beside his son on stage was a deeply fulfilling moment for him as a father. He emphasized that witnessing the results of purposeful leadership, hard work, and dedication beginning to bear fruit was the core reason for his celebration of the event.

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The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly highlighted the broader significance of the achievement for the local community, stating that Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa is making his generation and his neighborhood proud. He specifically mentioned that his son is putting Agege on the global stage for all the right reasons through his dedicated service in grassroots governance.

A Call for Continued Service Excellence

Instead of viewing the accolade as a final destination, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa was urged by his father to regard the award as a call to greater service and responsibility. The Silverbird Man of the Year Awards 2026 recognition serves as an encouragement for the Agege Local Government Chairman to keep raising the bar in his professional duties.

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Mudashiru Obasa emphasized the importance of continuing to touch lives and making a lasting difference in the lives of residents, framing the award as a motivation rather than a conclusion to his efforts. This perspective underscores the ongoing commitment required to maintain high standards in local government administration and community engagement.

Background of Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa in Agege Governance

Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa was confirmed as the substantive chairman of the Agege Local Government following the resignation of his predecessor, Tunde Azeez, who cited persistent health challenges. Tunde Azeez had proceeded on medical leave shortly after the new administration was sworn in on July 27, 2025, which necessitated a change in leadership to ensure continuity.

During this period of transition, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa served as the acting chairman and oversaw the council's activities to prevent a leadership vacuum. His performance in this interim role was a key factor in his subsequent confirmation by the lawmakers, who unanimously voted to appoint him to the substantive position.

Unanimous Confirmation by Lagos Lawmakers

The confirmation of Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa as the chairman was based on his significant contributions to the council while serving in an acting capacity. The Lagos State House of Assembly lawmakers determined that his appointment was necessary to maintain administrative stability and honor his proven track record.

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This rapid transition from acting to substantive role highlights the efficiency of the local government structure and the trust placed in Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa by his peers. His receipt of the Local Government Chairman of the Year Award at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards 2026 validates the confidence shown in him by the legislative body and the public.