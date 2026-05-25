Abduction of Pupils, Teachers and Residents in Ogbomoso-Yawota: A Reflection of Nigeria's Worsening Insecurity

The recent abduction of pupils, teachers and residents from Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, and Baptist Nursery and Primary School in the Ogbomoso-Yawota area of Oriire Local Government Area has sent shockwaves across Nigeria. The incident highlights the deteriorating security situation in the south-west and the need for stronger regional collaboration on security. The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has disclosed that he wrote to south-west governors on the need for stronger regional collaboration on security, but his proposals were allegedly ignored. The incident raises serious questions about the ability of regional security structures to respond effectively to mass abductions and terrorist activities. The Nigerian Tribune has identified some of the major challenges confronting the Amotekun corps, including inadequate funding, inferior weapons, poor logistics and lack of prosecutorial authority. The incident highlights the need for urgent action to address the security challenges facing the south-west.

Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo The abduction of pupils, teachers and residents from Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, and Baptist Nursery and Primary School in the Ogbomoso-Yawota area of Oriire Local Government Area on Friday, May 15, is deeply troubling.

While many Nigerians continue to pray for the safe return of the abductees, the disturbing videos showing the beheading of one of the teachers and the daily torture of those in captivity have further compounded the grief and shock of Nigerians. Just as President Bola Tinubu recently alleged that political opponents are exploiting Nigeria’s worsening insecurity to undermine his administration, an official of the Oyo state government also told me that political enemies of Governor Seyi Makinde may be complicit in the abduction in a bid to portray him as incompetent ahead of the 2027 elections.

But before politics, accusations and blame games, the immediate priority must remain clear: every available security and intelligence resource must be deployed urgently to rescue the victims safely. Kidnapping schoolchildren and teachers is not just another crime statistic. It is an assault on the future of an entire community. The emotional trauma inflicted on families, the fear spreading across schools and villages, and the message such attacks send to ordinary citizens are devastating.

The victims must not become mere headlines in Nigeria’s endless cycle of insecurity. Beyond the immediate horror of the Oriire abductions lies an uncomfortable truth: many warnings about the deteriorating security situation in the south-west were made years ago, but largely ignored by political leaders. Last week, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, disclosed that he had written to south-west governors on the need for stronger regional collaboration on security.

According to him, terrorists have established a presence in about 40 local government areas across the south-west geopolitical zone, yet the governors allegedly failed to respond to his proposals over two years. What is particularly noteworthy is that none of the governors has publicly denied his claim. That silence matters because it raises serious questions. In a region where insecurity is becoming increasingly brazen, the public deserves transparency.

If Adams’ account is inaccurate, the governors should say so clearly. If it is true, Nigerians have every right to ask why critical security warnings and proposals were ignored while criminal networks expanded across forests, highways and rural communities. Adams is not the only prominent figure who raised the alarm.

In 2021, retired General Kunle Togun, then chairman of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, warned that foreign Fulani elements had established camps across parts of the south-west and could launch coordinated attacks if urgent action was not taken. Togun was not an ordinary commentator. He is a former director of military intelligence and former deputy director-general of the State Security Service (SSS), a man with decades of experience in intelligence and security operations.

He stated that these groups had spent years infiltrating communities and studying the terrain. He also urged residents to become more security-conscious and prepared to defend themselves if necessary. Unfortunately, those warnings did not generate the urgency they deserved. Instead, what the south-west has witnessed in recent years is the gradual erosion of confidence in regional security structures that were once celebrated as innovative responses to insecurity.

When Amotekun was launched, many Nigerians saw it as a bold attempt by south-west governors to establish a coordinated security architecture rooted in local intelligence and community familiarity. The initiative was widely applauded because many believed local security threats require local knowledge and community-based responses. Sadly, the promise of Amotekun has increasingly been undermined by the nonchalant attitude of some politicians who appear to believe the south-west remains Nigeria’s safest region and therefore immune to mass abductions and terrorist activities.

A report by the Nigerian Tribune last year identified some of the major challenges confronting the Amotekun corps, including inadequate funding, inferior weapons, poor logistics and lack of prosecutorial authority. No security outfit can function optimally under such conditions, especially when confronting heavily armed criminal networks. Even more troubling are allegations that recruitment into some of these state security outfits has become politicised.

In several states, appointments and recruitment slots are reportedly distributed through political patronage rather than strict competence and security considerations. Instead of attracting highly trained, disciplined and committed personnel, the outfits are increasingly seen as avenues for political compensation and “jobs for the boys





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Abduction Security Insecurity Ogbomoso-Yawota Oriire Local Government Area Aare Ona Kakanfo Iba Gani Adams Amotekun South-West Nigeria

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