Abduction of Ex-Minister Adelabu's Sister and Twin Sons Sparks Rescue Efforts in Ibadan

Security agencies intensify search for the sister of former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu and her twin sons, abducted in Ibadan, as family awaits contact from kidnappers.

Fresh details have emerged on the abduction of the sister of former Minister of Power and 2027 governorship hopeful in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons.

An aide to Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, said security agencies are intensifying efforts to secure the safe release of the victims, who were kidnapped in Ibadan on Tuesday. Awogboro disclosed that despite the passage of several hours since the incident occurred, the abductors have yet to establish contact with the family. The development has heightened concerns among relatives and associates of the victims, who remain hopeful that security operatives will bring the situation to a successful end.

Speaking on the incident, Awogboro said law enforcement agencies have assured the family that every necessary step is being taken to locate and rescue the victims. According to him, the family has been thrown into anxiety following the abduction, which involved Adelabu's sister and her twin children while she was reportedly taking them to school.

He noted that the victims' husband, who is currently outside the country, has been deeply disturbed by the incident but remains confident in the ability of Nigerian security agencies to secure the release of his family members





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