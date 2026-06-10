Abduction in Osun: Community in Panic as Armed Men Storm Ora

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed an incident of abduction in the Ora community, where armed men stormed the area and kidnapped the local government vice chairman, Hon. Debo Farounbi. The attack occurred on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. and has left the community in a state of panic.

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed an incident of abduction in the Ora community, where armed men stormed the area and kidnapped the local government vice chairman, Hon.

Debo Farounbi. The attack occurred on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. and has left the community in a state of panic. Residents reported that the attackers initially seized four persons, including Mr. Farounbi and two women, before attempting to move them through routes leading towards neighbouring Kwara State.

However, a combined response involving security operatives and local vigilantes reportedly disrupted the operation, forcing the attackers to abandon three of the captives while fleeing with the vice chairman. This latest incident has heightened concerns over security challenges facing communities located along the Osun-Kwara boundary, where residents have repeatedly complained about attacks by kidnappers operating through forest corridors connecting both states.

The effectiveness of security measures introduced after previous attacks has been questioned, with community leaders calling for increased security presence in the area. The abduction has also added to growing concerns about kidnapping and violent attacks across parts of the South-west, where criminal groups have increasingly exploited remote forests and inter-state boundaries to evade security operations.

Security experts have warned that communities located along state borders require stronger intelligence gathering, coordinated patrols and closer collaboration among security agencies to prevent criminal groups from establishing safe routes and hideouts. The latest abduction comes on the heels of the 15 May coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso, Oyo State, during which terrorists kidnapped about 39 pupils and seven teachers and took them away into the bush.

They captives have yet to be rescued or released by their abductors. Also, last week, kidnappers abducted Busayo John-Paul, younger sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. But the victims were rescued by the police from their captors' hideout in a residential apartment in Ibadan three days after they were abducted





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Abduction In Osun Ora Community Kidnapping Security Challenges South-West

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