Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf says Rabiu Kwankwaso initiated and sanctioned a pact to join the APC after his Supreme Court victory, and that he defected on January 26, 2026 to honour that agreement.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has confirmed a secret agreement with the Presidency to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, ending three years of silence on the arrangement.

Yusuf said the deal was initiated by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who also compelled him to swear by the Holy Quran to convince the Presidency. The governor told the BBC that his defection to the APC was simply to honour the agreement duly initiated by Kwankwaso before President Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

Also read Kano Governor Abba Yusuf says wife Zainab left Government House and filed divorce suit in Abuja

Quran Oath And Secret Agreement

According to Yusuf, the agreement was reached after the 2023 election, when his victory over the APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, was being challenged in court. Yusuf said Kwankwaso personally asked him to approach President Tinubu and assure him that they would join the APC if the President refrained from interfering in the legal battle over the Kano Governorship election.

He added that Kwankwaso initiated the arrangement and asked him to swear by the Holy Quran that they would return to the APC if the judicial process was allowed to run its course without interference. Yusuf explained that the arrangement was designed to ensure political unity once the court rendered its final judgment, and that it was rooted in the existing relationship between Tinubu and Kwankwaso at the time.

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According to Yusuf, Kwankwaso and their supporters were expected to transition to the APC if the Supreme Court ruled in his favour. This mechanism was intended to facilitate a smooth political alignment after the conclusion of the litigation. The governor noted that the objective was to maintain stability and cooperation within the broader political landscape. Yusuf rejected accusations of betrayal, insisting that Kwankwaso was fully aware of the discussions surrounding the potential move to the ruling party.

Kwankwaso Accused Of Betrayal

He clarified that the former governor sent representatives to monitor and follow up on these developments, and asserted that all actions taken were conducted with the knowledge of his political leader. The governor described Kwankwaso's recent comments as the worst betrayal he had witnessed, contrasting them with his own adherence to the pact. He maintained that the failure to execute the agreement lay with Kwankwaso, not himself.

Yusuf said some remarks allegedly made by Kwankwaso shortly after he had assured Tinubu of their planned defection undermined the arrangement. He said the comments were communicated to the President and reportedly did not go down well with him. The relationship between Yusuf and Kwankwaso deteriorated after the former governor visited Kano and made comments critical of the President. Yusuf claimed that these remarks disrupted the planned meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

The arrangement for this meeting had been facilitated through Yusuf after the President agreed to receive them. Yusuf formally defected to the APC on January 26, 2026, a move that significantly altered the political dynamics in Kano State. The governor argued that the New Nigeria Peoples Party's limited nationwide presence hindered his administration's ability to secure federal cooperation. He contended that alignment with the Federal Government's party was essential for effective governance.

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Governing Challenges And Insecurity

He further explained that politics lacks permanence, allowing politicians to move between parties based on prevailing circumstances. This flexibility is often necessary for maximizing administrative efficiency and resource allocation. Speaking on governance, the Governor cited insecurity threats including street gang activities, phone snatching and armed attacks among major challenges when he assumed power.

He also claimed that his previous position as Governor elected on the platform of an opposition party made it difficult for him to secure the cooperation of security agencies. He said his administration suffered considerably because of lack of cooperation of security agencies who were under Federal control. Yusuf, however, maintained that his defection to the ruling APC had improved cooperation with the Federal Government and security agencies.

He further identified the legal battle over the 2023 Governorship election, which eventually reached the Supreme Court, as one of the most difficult experiences of his first year in office. Yusuf was elected Kano State governor in 2023 on the New Nigeria Peoples Party platform with Kwankwaso's endorsement. The subsequent defection has sparked ongoing debate about political loyalty and strategic alliances. The situation continues to unfold as stakeholders assess the long-term implications for the region.