Abandoned Police Station in Nasarawa: A Failed Promise of Security

An investigation reveals that a N43.5 million police station project in Bakono, Nasarawa State, remains abandoned despite full funding. The project, meant to curb kidnapping and banditry, has no roof, windows, or completion date, leaving residents in despair.

For years, the people of Bakono and its neighbouring communities in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State lived under the suffocating grip of bandits and kidnappers.

Residents paid ransoms they could not afford, watched neighbours dragged into forests, and sometimes saw them return in body bags. In 2020, their district head reached out to the federal lawmaker representing the Nasarawa/Toto/Gadabuke Federal Constituency, Abdulmumin Muhammad, seeking a police presence. The lawmaker responded by nominating the construction of a police station under the federal government's Zonal Intervention Project (ZIP) scheme. Hope surged as funding was allocated and a contractor was hired.

But years later, that hope has crumbled. A PREMIUM TIMES investigation has found that the N43.5 million police station project, funded by the federal government and awarded to Abuja-based Beehive Global Concept Limited, remains incomplete: a roofless, windowless carcass abandoned without a completion date. According to budget documents, between 2022 and 2023, the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA), an agency whose primary mandate is water resources, not policing, received N34 million for the project.

The agency awarded the contract on 25 July 2022 at a cost of N33.7 million, with an eight-month completion window. On 5 October 2023, additional works worth N9.7 million were approved, bringing the total to N43.5 million. By April 2025, LBRBDA claimed the project was 85.10 percent completed, even though the deadline had passed long ago.

A site visit in February 2025 revealed a building stripped of every essential feature: no roof, no windows, no doors, no flooring, no visible electrical work. There was no signpost identifying the contractor or agency. The contractor blames inflation, but residents say the delay has cost them dearly. Unusa Adam, secretary to the district head, told PREMIUM TIMES that between 2021 and 2023, the community of Bakono alone paid more than N40 million in ransoms.

Idris Yahaya, another resident, said that although kidnapping has reduced compared to previous years, the project needs to be completed soon. The lawmaker, when contacted, said his job ended with the nomination and that he had not recently visited the site. LBRBDA could not explain why a water resources agency was tasked with building a police station.

The Office of the Accountant General confirmed that all ZIP funds for 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 had been released, yet the contractor received only N31.2 million of the N43.5 million committed. The project remains a symbol of dashed hope, a testament to how government promises can evaporate in rural Nigeria. For Bakono, the police station that was supposed to bring security has only brought frustration.

The residents continue to live in fear, wondering if anyone in Abuja will ever hear their cries again. This investigation reveals a broader pattern of mismanagement in constituency projects across Nigeria. The use of an agency like LBRBDA, which lacks expertise in security infrastructure, raises questions about due process. Government officials often claim high completion percentages without verification.

The people of Bakono, who funded their own ransoms collective, now watch a police station rot. Unless someone takes responsibility, the cycle of promises and neglect will continue. The situation calls for accountability: the contractor, the lawmaker, and the implementing agency must answer for the wasted funds and shattered hopes. Until then, Bakono remains a case study in how not to deliver public goods





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Nigeria Police Station Abandoned Project Nasarawa Zonal Intervention Project

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