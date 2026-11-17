The African Alliance Party secures a Federal High Court ruling allowing enforcement of the INEC registration order, challenging electoral delays ahead of the 2027 elections.

The African Alliance Party has obtained judicial permission from the Federal High Court in Abuja to initiate enforcement proceedings against the Independent National Electoral Commission. This development follows the electoral body's persistent refusal to register the party despite a binding appellate court judgment mandating its inclusion as a legitimate political entity.

Legal Approval for Enforcement Proceedings

Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted an ex-parte application filed by Peters Olusegun on behalf of the African Alliance Party. The judge ruled that the application was meritorious and satisfied all legal requirements necessary for the enforcement of the Court of Appeal judgment. This decision officially paves the way for the party to commence formal legal actions to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to comply with the existing order.

Also read Federal High Court Grants AAP Leave to Enforce Court of Appeal Ruling on Registration

Background of the Electoral Dispute

The legal battle originated after the Independent National Electoral Commission initially dismissed the African Alliance Party's suit on April 14, 2026. Dissatisfied with this outcome, Peters Olusegun appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division. On June 11, 2026, the appellate court delivered a favorable ruling in appeal number CA/MK/102/26, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to register the African Alliance Party as a political party.

Allegations of Delay Tactics by Electoral Commission

The African Alliance Party alleges that the Independent National Electoral Commission has engaged in legal maneuvers to delay the implementation of the June 11, 2026 judgment. Although the party formally notified the commission of the judgment on June 15, 2026, and forwarded a copy of the enrolled order, the commission failed to act. The party further claimed that the commission filed notices of appeal at the Supreme Court on July 8 and July 24, alongside an application for stay of execution at the Court of Appeal, which was withdrawn on August 13.

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Supreme Court Appeals and Procedural Issues

According to the African Alliance Party, a subsequent application for stay of execution filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court was not entertained. This rejection occurred because the commission failed to comply with the Supreme Court's 2026 Practice Direction regarding the mandatory electronic filing of court processes. On October 20, the Supreme Court granted the commission leave to appeal and allowed 14 days to file a notice of appeal, while another appeal entered by the commission under suit number SC/CV/560/2026 was struck out due to an incompetent notice of appeal.

Impact on 2027 General Elections

Peters Olusegun stated that the African Alliance Party approached the Federal High Court because the Independent National Electoral Commission and its officials were unlikely to voluntarily comply with the judgment without enforcement action. The party expressed concern that continued delays could deny the association the opportunity to participate in the 2027 general elections. The African Alliance Party described the commission's alleged refusal to implement the Court of Appeal judgment as an affront to the rule of law and warned that non-compliance could expose commission officials to contempt proceedings.