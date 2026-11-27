The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) demands justice for Uduere victims and warns Nigeria against political thuggery as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The Alumni Association of the National Institute ( AANI) has formally condemned the escalating wave of political violence in Nigeria, specifically highlighting the tragic killings in the Uduere Community. The association issued a strong statement on behalf of its leadership, demanding immediate intervention from security agencies to investigate the deaths and ensure that justice is served for the victims.

AANI Statement on Uduere Community Tragedy

Emmanuel Obi Okafor, the President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, authored the official statement expressing deep sorrow and outrage regarding the incident. He emphasized that the violence occurred on Monday, November 23, resulting in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries within the Uduere Community.

Also read Orbunde Warns Tinubu of Benue APC Crisis Impact on 2027

The event took place in the Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, a region that has seen increasing tension related to political activities. AANI described these killings as a severe assault on fundamental human life, democratic values, and the rule of law. The organization stressed that no political ambition or desire for elective office can ever justify the unlawful taking of human lives.

Threats to Democratic Stability and 2027 Elections

In its statement, the Alumni Association of the National Institute warned that the growing reliance on political thuggery poses a critical threat to Nigeria's democracy. This warning comes as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections, a period when political tensions typically intensify. The association noted that the use of armed groups, intimidation tactics, and hate speech to advance political interests undermines national stability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AANI cautioned that Nigeria must avoid returning to the dark chapters of its political history. Past electoral violence, political intolerance, and the manipulation of vulnerable citizens previously undermined national cohesion. The association argued that elections must be determined by the strength of ideas, the quality of programmes, and the credibility of candidates, rather than by violence or the elimination of political opponents.

Demands for Police Investigation and Justice

The Alumni Association of the National Institute called on the Nigeria Police Force to undertake a prompt, impartial, and comprehensive investigation into the Ughelli killings. They insisted that all perpetrators, sponsors, instigators, and enablers must be identified and prosecuted, regardless of their political connections or influence.

AANI maintained that justice must not be sacrificed for political expediency. They warned that a failure to punish those responsible would encourage impunity and expose more Nigerians to political violence. The association emphasized that security agencies must discharge their constitutional responsibilities professionally and impartially to ensure public safety.

Call for Youth Empowerment and Electoral Reform

The group also challenged political leaders and aspirants across Nigeria to publicly renounce political thuggery and the recruitment of youths for violent purposes. They urged political parties to strengthen internal disciplinary mechanisms to hold members accountable for actions that threaten public peace. AANI expressed concern over the exploitation of Nigerian youths by politicians, insisting that young people should be empowered as partners in democratic governance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The association called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, political parties, and other electoral stakeholders to enforce electoral laws and promote peaceful campaigns. They also urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to promote tolerance and national unity. AANI concluded by appealing to Nigerians to place national interest above personal and partisan ambitions to protect democratic institutions.