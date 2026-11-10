AAC Threatens Legal Action Against INEC Over 1.6 Million Voter Deletions

The All A Peoples Party warns of lawsuits and protests after INEC allegedly removed 1.6 million voters from the register, demanding full transparency and accountability.

The All A Peoples Party has issued a stern warning that it will pursue legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission if it fails to provide a comprehensive explanation regarding the deletion of 1.6 million registrations from the preliminary voters register. This development, described by the party as a direct attempt to undermine Nigerians' democratic rights, has sparked immediate concerns about the integrity of the upcoming electoral process. Agena Robert Ande, the FCT Chapter Chairman, communicated this firm position in a statement released on Monday, November 9.

Core Details of Alleged Voter Deletion

Ande accused the electoral commission of conducting an unacceptable exercise under the guise of reviewing the preliminary voters register. He argued that the removal of such a massive number of registrations without adequate public disclosure could effectively prevent eligible Nigerians from exercising their constitutional right to vote in the 2027 elections. The chairman emphasized that this action raises serious questions about the transparency of the commission and the procedures used to review voter details.

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According to Ande, the commission must identify the specific individuals whose records were removed and disclose the states, local government areas, and polling units where these registrations were originally recorded. He questioned how the commission arrived at the figure of 1.6 million deleted registrations and insisted that a general announcement would be insufficient. The party demands information that allows affected individuals and political organizations to verify the exercise and understand the specific reasons for each deletion.

Stakeholder Concerns and Democratic Rights

The AAC chairman expressed deep concern that young Nigerians, first-time voters, and individuals who support opposition political parties could be among those affected by this exercise. He maintained that Nigerians deserve to know whether the affected individuals were removed due to duplicate registrations, incomplete information, errors in the registration process, or other reasons recognized under electoral regulations. The party views the lack of detailed information as a serious violation of democratic principles.

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Ande stated that the removal was not a routine cleanup but a deliberate, calculated, and dangerous assault on the democratic rights of Nigerians. He described the action as voter suppression dressed in administrative language, emphasizing that 1.6 million Nigerians did not just disappear but had queued and registered with the belief in the country. For the commission to now wipe them off the register without full transparency, without publishing names, polling units, states, and reasons for each deletion, is a crime against democracy.

Impact on 2027 Elections and Future Steps

The party has demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission publish a comprehensive breakdown of the affected registrations at the local government level. They are calling for the preliminary voters register to be made available for independent examination by political parties, civil society organizations, and international observers. This public disclosure is seen as essential to determine whether the exercise followed established procedures and whether eligible voters were wrongly excluded.

Ande disclosed that the AAC FCT chapter is consulting its legal team over the matter and is exploring the possibility of instituting legal proceedings against the commission. The proposed court action would seek an order compelling the electoral body to restore registrations that may have been wrongly removed. The party also wants the court to prevent further deletions from the voters register without adequate disclosure and transparency, ensuring that the electoral process remains fair for the 2027 general elections.

Coalition Building and Potential Boycott

Beyond the courts, the AAC chairman warned that the party could work with other opposition groups to organize protests and other forms of public mobilization if the commission failed to respond to its demands. He listed mass demonstrations, press conferences, petitions, and nationwide mobilization as possible steps to challenge the handling of the voters register. This threat of legal action and public pressure forms part of a wider response as preparations for the 2027 general elections continue.

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Ande further warned that the All A Peoples Party might withdraw from the 2027 electoral process if the commission failed to address the concerns raised by the party. Explaining the party's position on participating in an election under these circumstances, he said they cannot participate in an election where the referee is already deleting voters before the match begins. The AAC also appealed to other opposition political parties to work together in demanding accountability from the electoral body to protect the democratic rights of the electorate.