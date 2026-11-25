A.Team leverages expert product design and AI to serve global clients like Unilever and Walmart, offering a new model for enterprise talent acquisition and digital solutions.

The rapid expansion of internet access in Nigeria is fundamentally altering the landscape for digital businesses by creating new opportunities while simultaneously raising the standard for digital solutions. According to data from DataReportal, the surge in connectivity has compelled companies to build products that are not only functional but also intuitive, accessible, and adaptable to evolving user needs. This shift has elevated product design to a critical component of business development, requiring firms to navigate increasingly complex technical environments. The integration of artificial intelligence adds another layer of complexity, as indicated by PwC's 2026 Nigerian CEO Survey, which reveals that approximately a quarter of business leaders are currently developing or implementing AI initiatives through their National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Strategic Design Evolution at A.Team

Daniel Polevoy, the Head of Product Design at A.Team, illustrates how the role of product designers is evolving in response to these technological changes through a career defined by scaling digital products from inception to maturity. As the first employee and founding product designer at A.Team, Polevoy built the platform's foundation from scratch before the startup raised $60 million in Series A funding in 2022. Today, A.Team operates as a technology company that assembles senior product and engineering talent to develop AI solutions for major enterprises. Polevoy oversees UI and UX across interconnected solutions and manages a team of professionals while also serving as the sole design engineer for Assemble, A.Team's AI platform used by market leaders including Unilever, Walmart, Verizon, and Procter & Gamble. He notes that Assemble became self-sustaining within just four months of launching its Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

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Industry Background and Technical Achievements

Polevoy's expertise extends well beyond his current role at A.Team, marked by significant contributions to both e-commerce and freelance marketplace sectors. At Sears, one of America's best-known retailers, he began as a web designer and later developed a voice-enabled shopping assistant, a magnetic device sold through stores across the United States. He subsequently joined Fiverr, the global freelance marketplace, as the lead product designer for mobile, where the Android app maintained an average rating of 4.8 and the iOS app reached 5.0. By the end of 2019, Fiverr was experiencing roughly 300,000-400,000 monthly downloads through Google Play and another 200,000 through the App Store. Following this success, Polevoy left the stability of Fiverr to help build A.Team from zero, initially aiming to raise $4 million at the pre-seed stage and ultimately securing $5 million.

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Innovative Talent Assembly Model

The platform operates on a premise distinct from existing models like Fiverr, Upwork, and Toptal by assembling an entire team around a specific mission rather than matching a client with a single specialist. This approach is particularly relevant to Nigeria, where connecting a growing pool of technical talent with employers has become a priority. The platform helps turn an initial client request into a more detailed brief, determines which roles and skills are needed, and identifies suitable specialists. It also considers whether potential team members have worked together before, which significantly reduces the time a newly assembled group needs to establish effective working relationships. This strategic design choice addresses the core challenge of scaling digital products efficiently.

Global Clientele and Market Impact

As artificial intelligence becomes part of more digital solutions, companies must rethink not only how these services work but also what responsibilities remain with human specialists. Polevoy's work on the Assemble platform directly supports this transition by providing enterprises with ready-made, high-performance teams. The platform's ability to rapidly assemble talent has attracted a roster of blue-chip clients, demonstrating the viability of the model in a competitive global market. His active involvement in professional design communities, including AIGA, and his role as a judge for major competitions such as the NY Product Design Awards, CSS Design Awards, and The Webby Awards, further validate the strategic importance of experienced designers in this new era of automated execution.