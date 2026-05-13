A Nigerian National Pleads Guilty to Money Transmission Business in BEC Scheme

A 34-year-old Nigerian national based in Houston, Edikan Adiakpan, has pleaded guilty to operating an illegal money transmission business with proceeds from a business email compromise (BEC) scheme. The scheme was hatched by fraudsters who deceived more than 10 victims via spoofed emails, leading them to unknowingly transfer funds to accounts controlled by the fraudsters. Subsequently, a Nigerian accomplice, Ayobami Omoniyi, was also sentenced for his involvment in the scheme.

A Nigeria n national operating an unlicensed money transfer business in Houston , along with an accomplice from Nigeria , has entered a plea of guilty in a business email compromise (BEC) scheme that resulted in large-scale financial losses.

The Nigerian national's actions have so far been linked to funds exceeding $927,080 which were moved to him after being transferred from unsuspecting victims of the scheme. The Nigerian national also had his hands in the skimming of a $60,000 cheque produced by the fraud syndicate, thereby highlighting his active role in the fraudulent activities. Two other Nigerian nationals have already been sentenced for their involvement in this scheme





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime Legal Education Money Transmission Business BEC Scheme Scam Fraud Nigeria Houston

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House Press Gala Shooting Suspect Pleads Not GuiltyA California man charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at a White House press gala last month pleaded not guilty on Monday, US media reported.

Read more »

INEC to Mobilize Over 1.4 Million NYSC Members for 2027 General ElectionsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) outlines a massive strategy to deploy over 1.4 million National Youth Service Corps members to maintain neutrality and technological efficiency during the 2027 Nigerian general elections.

Read more »

Nigerian-Canadian actress Shine Rosman discusses sexual harassment in Lagos, Yaba area and calls for actionActress Shine Rosman shares her experiences with sexual harassment in Lagos, particularly in the Yaba area, and highlights the inaction of authorities despite the widespread problem. She also cites a TikTok video demonstrating the use of a cane to defend oneself after being harassed.

Read more »

Nigeria Democratic Congress and Other Stories from Nigerian NewspapersCoverage of the Nigeria Democratic Congress's timetable for elections in 2027, Governor Caleb Mutfwang's commitment to security in Plateau State, the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Wike's visit to the APC Chairman, and Governor Seyi Makinde's expected presidential ambition announcement, with mentions of the APC's screening for Rivers State Assembly primaries and petitions received by the Appeal Panel.

Read more »