A centenarian who shaped, shaped, and ennobled every season of life

Baba Fasoranti, a renowned Yoruba elder celebrated his centenary birthday with reverence and admiration. He has lived a purposeful and principled life, making a profound impact on the Yoruba community and Nigeria as a whole.

In the vast amphitheatre of Yoruba history, where giants once strode like colossi and legends etched their immortal names upon the parchment of time, there still stands a rare few whose greatness does not diminish.

Among these towering figures is the one whose centenarian celebration I am, by divine grace and uncommon providence, privileged to honour with my deepest admiration. ascends, by divine orchestration and rare providence, to the exalted, almost scriptural summit of one hundred years, a full century not merely of breath, but of purposeful, principled, and profoundly consequential living





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Baba Fasoranti Centennial Celebration Yoruba Community Nigeria Teacher President Of Nigeria Asiwanu Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR

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