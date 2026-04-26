A Celebration of Womanhood: Exploring Funke Awodiya’s ‘Woman of a Woman’

A review of Funke Awodiya’s poetry collection, ‘Woman of a Woman,’ which explores the complexities of female identity, resilience, and the call for a re-evaluation of societal perceptions of women. The review highlights the lyrical beauty of her work and its connection to other great poets while emphasizing its unique African perspective.

Funke Awodiya ’s new poetry collection, ‘Woman of a Woman,’ is a vibrant and compelling exploration of the multifaceted nature of womanhood. Spanning sixty pages, the work delves into themes of identity, resilience, and the often-contradictory experiences of women in a world shaped by patriarchal structures.

Awodiya’s lyrical style evokes the spirit of early Leopold Sedar Senghor, particularly in her celebration of African women’s beauty, as seen in poems like ‘Femne Noir. ’ However, she moves beyond a simple declaration of heritage, seeking to liberate the female experience from restrictive societal expectations. The collection doesn’t shy away from acknowledging the suffering and hardship women endure, exemplified in poems like ‘She Died,’ which honors the quiet dignity of an ordinary clinic orderly.

The core of Awodiya’s work lies in her call for a re-evaluation of how women are perceived. She urges readers to see women not through the lens of societal constructs or male imagination, but from their own unique perspectives – embracing their mystique, aura, and inherent dignity. Poems like ‘Stand Up’ powerfully juxtapose the perceived fragility of women with their immense life-giving power, portraying them as nurturing goddesses, nation-builders, and enigmatic figures often misunderstood by men.

Awodiya doesn’t present a monolithic image of womanhood; instead, she captures its complexity – the strength, vulnerability, conformity, rebellion, and enduring spirit that define the female experience. The poet also acknowledges the historical attempts to control and confine women, referencing practices like purdah, harems, and even the chastity belt, while simultaneously recognizing the enduring allure and desire they inspire.

Awodiya’s poetry resonates with the works of other great female poets like Gabriella Mistral and Marina Tsvetaeva, exploring the tragic beauty of navigating a male-dominated world. Yet, her voice is distinctly her own, rooted in the African context and celebrating the unique resilience of women on the continent. The collection also highlights the everyday reverence for mothers in African cultures, contrasting it with Western traditions.

Ultimately, ‘Woman of a Woman’ is a powerful and moving tribute to the essential role of women in life, portraying them as the foundation of existence – the salt of the earth, the driving force behind progress, and the very oxygen we breathe. The final line of the collection encapsulates this sentiment, affirming the indispensable nature of the Woman. The collection is a significant contribution to contemporary poetry, offering a fresh and insightful perspective on a timeless subject





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