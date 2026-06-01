8 years imprisonment for operating unregistered pharmacy

A female, Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube, has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment for operating an unregistered pharmacy in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Federal High Court in Calabar has sentenced Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube , a female, to 8 years imprisonment over the illegal operation of a pharmacy in Calabar , Cross River State.

The convict was arraigned before the court on charges bordering on operating pharmacies without registration and allowing unqualified persons to dispense drugs, contrary to the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022. The case was filed under Charge No: FHC/CA/76C/2025 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the defendant.

Delivering judgment on Monday in Calabar, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu faulted the defendant and found her guilty on counts relating to the illegal operation of 24 Hours Pharmaceuticals along Marian Road and another pharmacy opposite Kokoz Cosmetics Shop, Abang Asang Street, Etta-Agbor Road, Calabar. She noted that officials of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria sealed the two shops after a routine inspection and enforcement, but Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube later unsealed the pharmacies and continued operations.

The court held that the actions violated Sections 32(2), 54(1), 54(2) and 53(d) of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022, and sentenced the convict to 8 years imprisonment. Deputy Director of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, Aliyu Okayode, who represented the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said the judgment is a way to clamp down on individuals operating pharmaceutical premises without registration with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria as required by law.

The charges of practising pharmacy without proper registration and license under the law were brought against her. That is why we are here. That is the charge before the court. We were able to establish before the court that she was indeed unregistered.

And the court sentenced her for not complying. The court held that the actions violated Sections 32(2), 54(1), 54(2) and 53(d) of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022, and sentenced the convict to 8 years imprisonment. Counsel to the defendant, Ekpe Esor Esq. , refused to make a comment on the issue and failed to grant interaction with journalists who were in court





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Ezea Isidora Kamchukwube Pharmacy Council Of Nigeria Pharmacy Council Of Nigeria (Establishment) Ac Federal High Court Calabar

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