70th Anniversary of Nigerian Navy: Vice Admiral Idi Abbas Lauds Its Achievements and Calls for Further Strides

Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff, has celebrated the Nigerian Navy's 70th Anniversary and credited its achievements to divine grace and favour of God. In a moving tribute, he lauded the personnel's sacrifices and unwavering commitment to national development and security, and urged all service members to further strive for greater professionalism and selfless service.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has extolled the remarkable achievements of the Nigerian Navy over the past seventy years in a special Juma’at service, citing the divine grace and favour of God as the driving force behind its success.

Abbas spoke of the Nigerian Navy's enduring commitment to national development and enhanced security, particularly in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a moving tribute, he lauded the patriotism, dedication, and sacrifices of the personnel who have built the Nigerian Navy into a respected institution. To inspire further growth and transformation, he urged all officers, ratings, and civilian staff to strive for greater professionalism, discipline, innovation, and selfless service.

He also called on Nigerians to continue praying for the officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy, as well as all members of the Nigerian Armed Forces presently deployed across various theatres of operation within the country and beyond





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Navy God Divine Grace Achievements National Development Security Renewed Hope Agenda Prayer

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