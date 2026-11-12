Seven Killed, 11 Injured as Tipper Truck Rams into Commercial Bus on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fatal crash occurred at the Conoil axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a Sinotruk tipper collided with an 18-seater Toyota bus, resulting in seven deaths and 11 injuries.

Seven people have been killed and 11 others injured after a tipper truck rammed into a fully loaded commercial bus at the Conoil axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred around 3:08 pm on Thursday on the Lagos-bound carriageway. The crash involved an 18-seater white Toyota bus with registration number APP 733 YN and a Sinotruck tipper with number plate DED 348 XC. The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

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TRACE Public Relations Officer Babatunde Akinbiyi said the injured passengers included five males and six females, while the seven deceased victims comprised two males and five females. He stated that a fatal road crash occurred at the Conoil axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, inbound Lagos route. According to eyewitness accounts, the tipper suddenly linked up to the expressway and collided with the bus in motion.

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Victims Taken To Hospital

The impact left some victims trapped in the badly damaged bus, while others were seen lying on the road in a video obtained by our correspondent. The video showed some victims lying motionless as onlookers wept, while several men made frantic efforts to rescue passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured passengers were taken to Ishara General Hospital and other medical facilities for treatment.

The bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu. Akinbiyi noted that TRACE operatives, the police, and the Federal Road Safety Corps were at the scene to manage the situation. A towing crew was contacted to evacuate the damaged vehicles. He added that the affected vehicles had been evacuated from the road, restoring free flow of traffic along the axis.

The agency commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to avoid excessive speed and exercise caution when joining major highways. While TRACE, FRSC, and the Police commiserate with the families of the deceased, motorists are again admonished to avoid excessive speed and be vigilant when linking a major highway, in view of its attendant consequences, Akinbiyi concluded. TRACE reiterated its warning to motorists, particularly truck drivers, against speeding and reckless driving, especially along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Safety Concerns On Expressway

The crash highlights ongoing safety concerns on one of Nigeria's busiest highways.