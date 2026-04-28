₦68 Billion Approved for Maiduguri Power Plant: Ndume Commends Tinubu

Senator Ali Ndume praises President Tinubu’s approval of ₦68 billion for the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant, highlighting its potential to boost Borno State’s economy, support SMEs, and strengthen security efforts against insurgents. The funding will be released in phases from 2026 to 2028.

The recent approval of ₦68 billion in operational support for the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant ( MEPP ) by President Bola Tinubu has drawn significant praise from Senator Ali Ndume , a former Senate Leader.

This substantial financial commitment, scheduled for phased release between March 2026 and December 2028, is specifically targeted at alleviating the persistent power shortages plaguing Borno State. These shortages have been dramatically worsened by ongoing insurgent activities that have repeatedly targeted and damaged critical power infrastructure. Senator Ndume articulated his appreciation in Abuja on Monday, emphasizing the transformative potential of a stable power supply for the region.

He believes that consistent electricity will act as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, providing crucial support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and simultaneously bolstering the military’s ongoing counter-insurgency operations. The MEPP, once fully operational with this renewed funding, is expected to become a cornerstone of Borno State’s economic and security recovery. Senator Ndume underscored the importance of this intervention, aligning his gratitude with that of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, and other concerned citizens.

He described the funding as a vital lifeline, capable of igniting economic activity, particularly within the SME sector, which forms the backbone of the local economy. He powerfully connected economic empowerment with security, referencing the adage that an idle mind is a devil’s workshop. Ndume argued that a thriving informal sector, fueled by reliable power, would significantly disrupt the recruitment efforts of terrorist groups by providing legitimate economic opportunities for potential recruits.

This proactive approach addresses the root causes of instability, offering a sustainable alternative to violence and extremism. Furthermore, he highlighted the direct benefit to the military, stating that a stable power supply would enhance their operational capabilities and effectiveness in combating insurgency. The senator’s statements clearly position the MEPP funding not merely as an infrastructure project, but as a holistic strategy for peace and prosperity in Borno State.

He also stressed the need for collective responsibility in protecting this vital asset. Beyond expressing gratitude, Senator Ndume issued a compelling call to action, urging both federal and state agencies, the military, and the general citizenry to prioritize the protection of power infrastructure. He emphasized the need to prevent future destruction, whether at the hands of insurgents or through the deliberate acts of vandals.

He lauded the federal government’s swift response to the longstanding concerns regarding power shortages in Borno State, acknowledging the responsiveness of the Tinubu administration. Ndume passionately appealed to the public to remain vigilant and actively collaborate with security agencies in curbing vandalism. He reiterated that safeguarding these facilities is a shared duty, given the numerous benefits that stable electricity will bring – from stimulating economic activity and improving livelihoods to strengthening the overall security landscape.

The senator’s message is a clear plea for community ownership and proactive engagement in ensuring the long-term success of the MEPP and the realization of its intended benefits. He believes that sustained vigilance and collaborative efforts are essential to prevent a recurrence of past disruptions and to fully unlock the potential of a reliably powered Borno State.

The MEPP represents a significant investment in the future of the region, and its success hinges on the collective commitment of all stakeholders to its protection and sustainable operation





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Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant MEPP Bola Tinubu Ali Ndume Borno State Power Supply Insurgency Smes Economic Development Security

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