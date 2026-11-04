Lagos HIV Survey: 58.3% Know Status, 93.4% on Treatment, 88.9% Virally Suppressed

A new ART Impact Survey shows 58.3 per cent of Lagos adults living with HIV know their status, with 93.4 per cent of them on treatment and 88.9 per cent achieving viral suppression, but gaps remain in diagnosis and paediatric care.

A new survey has revealed that only 58.3 per cent of adults living with HIV in Lagos State know their status, raising concerns over gaps in testing and diagnosis.

The 2025-2026 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey found that HIV prevalence among women aged 15 to 64 was 1.6 per cent, twice the 0.8 per cent recorded among men. This indicates that women are twice as likely to be living with HIV. The survey, conducted between November 2025 and February 2026, covered 205 enumeration areas and 6,450 households, assessing HIV prevalence, testing, access to treatment and viral load suppression among people aged 15 to 64.

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High Treatment Coverage Among Aware Patients

It adopted the Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment approach and involved extensive stakeholder coordination, household interviews, laboratory procedures and quality assurance measures. According to the findings, 93.5 per cent of the 6,748 eligible households completed the household interviews. The survey showed that of the 58.3 per cent who know their status, 93.4 per cent were receiving treatment.

Additionally, 88.9 per cent of those on treatment had achieved viral load suppression. These results demonstrate the impact of sustained HIV treatment interventions across the state. The 2025 HIV Health Sector Report estimates that 197,911 people are living with HIV in Lagos. Of these, 129,977 are receiving antiretroviral therapy, representing treatment coverage of 65.7 per cent and leaving a gap of more than 60,000 people without recorded access to treatment.

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The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Dayo Lajide, explained that the figures point to a substantial gap in treatment access, underscoring the need to intensify HIV testing, strengthen linkage to care and ensure that individuals diagnosed with the virus are promptly enrolled in treatment programmes. The survey also revealed gaps in services for mothers and children.

While prevention of mother-to-child transmission coverage rose from 45 per cent in 2018 to 57.6 per cent in 2025, Early Infant Diagnosis declined from 7.7 per cent in 2021 to 1.5 per cent in 2025. Paediatric treatment coverage stood at about 44.5 per cent. Lajide stressed that greater attention must be given to early infant diagnosis and paediatric treatment to ensure that children exposed to HIV receive timely testing and appropriate medical care.

Survey Findings Presented at Dissemination Event

The findings were presented on Wednesday at the dissemination of the Lagos State Summary Sheet of the ART Impact Survey held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, bringing together government officials, development partners, public health experts and representatives of communities affected by HIV. The Survey Lead for APIN/PHIS3, Dr Ubong Okon, presented the findings. Dr Olaposi Olatoregun, APIN/PHIS3 Technical Director, provided an overview, explaining that the assessment examined HIV prevalence, awareness of status, treatment access and viral load suppression.

Dr Dayo Lajide described the survey as a significant milestone in strengthening the state's HIV response through credible evidence, informed decision-making and strategic programme implementation. She said the exercise would help assess progress since the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey and support efforts towards the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

The targets seek to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 95 per cent of people receiving treatment achieve viral suppression. Lajide called for targeted interventions to strengthen case identification, treatment linkage, retention in care, early infant diagnosis and paediatric treatment.

She reaffirmed the state government's commitment to sustaining HIV services through the procurement of rapid diagnostic kits and antiretroviral medicines, health system strengthening and integration of HIV services into routine healthcare. She also stressed the importance of domestic resource mobilisation and sustainable financing amid changes in the global healthcare funding landscape.

Dr Adebobola Bashorun, Coordinator of the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme, represented by Assistant Chief Scientific Officer Sabina Aiki, said the survey provided reliable state-level evidence to assess the reach and impact of HIV treatment services and guide decisions. He commended Lagos State's leadership and acknowledged the contributions of federal agencies, US CDC, APIN/PHIS3, civil society organisations and communities, urging stakeholders to sustain investments and act on the findings.

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Partners Commend Lagos HIV Response Efforts

Aiki described the survey as an important source of reliable evidence for measuring the reach and effectiveness of HIV treatment services in Lagos State. Dr Jay Osi Samuels, Chief Executive Officer of APIN Public Health Initiatives, described the survey as a major achievement, expressing appreciation to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its support and confidence in APIN.

He commended Lagos State and other stakeholders for their cooperation and called for more regular assessments, noting that the state should not have to wait another five or six years to generate such strategic information. Dr Gbolahan Cole, US CDC Country Deputy Director, said the United States Government had made significant investments in the survey, including training field personnel and strengthening laboratory capacity.

He said the agency remained committed to working with Lagos State and its partners to determine appropriate responses to the identified gaps and provide technical assistance. Cole reaffirmed the United States Government's commitment to supporting HIV prevention and treatment efforts in Lagos State.

Omoshalewa Oyelaran, Health Assistant Coordinator in the Office of the US Embassy's Department of State, Abuja, said the survey provided Lagos with a clear and independent picture of the HIV epidemic, showing who was living with HIV, receiving treatment and achieving viral suppression. She identified awareness of HIV status as the major gap, stressing that people who do not know their status cannot be linked to treatment.

Dr Folakemi Animashaun, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, described the findings as timely and strategic as the state moves towards greater domestic ownership of its HIV response. She said the survey would guide planning, budgeting, accountability and funding priorities, adding that its value would depend on translating the findings into implementation.

Inolode Emmanuel, Strategy Manager of the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, said the dissemination was an opportunity to reflect on progress, gaps and the lives affected by HIV interventions. He described ART as representing hope, dignity, survival and the opportunity to live a healthy life, while urging stakeholders to keep community voices central to the response.

The survey was conducted with support from the United States Government in collaboration with federal and state health agencies, APIN/PHIS3, civil society organisations and community representatives.